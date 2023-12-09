90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik makes her modeling debut: ‘This is what dreams are made of’

Loren Brovarnik is living her dream.

The 90 Day Fiance fan favorite has been chosen to be a model for a designer’s campaign.

The mom of three recorded herself as she showed up on set to get into full glam before modeling for the women’s clothing brand Elan.

Loren shared some footage in her Instagram Stories as she posed alongside three Elan employees before showing off the room where she got her hair and makeup done before changing into her outfits.

A GIF across the screen read, “This is what dreams are made of,” as Loren gushed over her new gig.

“I’m like in a real studio,” Loren shared as she panned the camera around the room. “I’m freaking out… I’m nervous. I’m very, very nervous.”

In the following slide, Loren sat in her stylist’s chair as she had her makeup done while a hair stylist got to work on her blowout.

“You guys, this is the life of a model,” Loren gushed. “I can’t believe it’s happening! I’m getting full glam.”

Once Loren was done getting glammed, she shared footage of herself posing for photographers in her first Elan outfit.

Loren looked like a natural as she worked the camera, clad in a black camisole, black pants, and black booties with a black-and-white cardigan.

Loren showed off two more outfit choices from her photoshoot. In the last shot, she captioned the pic, “Winter szn.”

90 Day Fiance fans are proud of Loren’s accomplishment

A 90 Day Fiance fan account on Instagram captured Loren’s Stories and shared them in a post, where her fans commented on Loren’s latest engagement.

One of Loren’s fans posted a slew of heart-eyed emojis to express their praise.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Very pretty young lady! Have fun!”

Loren’s fans reach out. Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

“Congratulations!!! You look beautiful! 👏👏👏👏👏,” read another comment from an adoring fan.

“Ur adorable! Congrats,” commented yet another Instagram user. “Three back to back babies & here u r modeling congrats.”

Loren is feeling confident after undergoing plastic surgery

Loren’s confidence was apparent in her photoshoot, and with good reason. After asking her fans and followers for plastic surgeon recommendations over the summer, Loren decided to have a little nip and tuck.

The TLC star recently underwent a Mommy Makeover, having liposuction, fat transfer to her breasts, and a tummy tuck.

Although Loren faced some criticism for going under the knife, she has no regrets.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the 35-year-old told her fans it was the “best” decision she’s ever made.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.