90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima shows off short new haircut: ‘From blah to bombshell with one snip’

Larissa Lima is sporting a brand new “bombshell” look.

Following her time on 90 Day Fiance, Larissa has completely transformed her appearance.

While the Brazilian native has undergone a myriad of cosmetic surgeries, her latest transformation was far less invasive.

Larissa has been sporting waist-length extensions in recent months, which she often wears in braids, so her new hairstyle is quite the change.

The Las Vegas resident visited a local hair stylist at Shaykem’ Up Studios, who touts themselves as “Las Vegas’ #1 Braider,” to trade in her long braids for a shorter, more natural style.

The 37-year-old reality TV star showed off her new look on Instagram in a Reel she recorded from inside her car.

Larissa Lima trades in her long braids for a more natural, bouncy new bob

In the video, Morgan Wallen’s song Love Somebody played in the background as Larissa played with her short new ‘do.

Larissa worked her angles with her camera, giving her followers several views of her new shoulder-grazing haircut.

The brunette showed off her long bangs and voluminous, loose curls in the Reel, which she captioned, “New haircut by @shaykem_up From blah to bombshell with one snip 👑✂️,” adding the hashtags #hairstylist, #shorthsirdontcare, #shorthair, #lasvegas, #morganwallen, #raidernation, and #raiderettesdoitbetter.

90 Day Fiance fans and castmates are loving Larissa’s new look

Thousands of Larissa’s Instagram followers liked her post, and her admirers flooded her comments section with compliments.

Among the compliments was one from Larissa’s former mother-in-law, Debbie Johnson, who wrote, “So Beautiful as always ❤️🤗🌼.”

Another fan of Larissa’s commented, “Beautiful hon. Luv the cut on you 🙏❤️🤗.”

Larissa’s fans are in love with her new look. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

One Instagram user mistook Larissa for Kylie Jenner, per their comment on the post.

Others remarked how “beautiful” and “amazing” Larissa’s new haircut looked on her, and @jleesmom01 added, “Just when we thought you couldn’t get any prettier.”

Larissa has completely transformed herself over the last 6 years

As we mentioned, Larissa’s hair isn’t the only thing she’s changed about herself since debuting her storyline in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance.

The South American native has undergone extensive cosmetic procedures, taking drastic measures to alter her appearance.

Larissa has spent insane amounts of money and time crafting her body into an unrecognizable version of herself.

Among the procedures and surgeries Larissa has undergone are liposuction, filler injections, Botox injections, multiple breast augmentations, and a botched abdominoplasty that left her without a belly button.

To fund her extensive elective surgeries and in-office procedures, Larissa has earned money by recording Cameos and accepting nearly $30,000 from her ex-boyfriend, Eric Nichols’ savings account.

“The American people are very gentle with me, very kind with me,” Larissa told Life & Style in July 2020. “They book my Cameos, and I can pay my attorney fees, my procedures, and make a living.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.