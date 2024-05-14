90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima reveals relationship status with Colt Johnson: ‘I love all my exes’

You might be surprised to hear that Larissa Lima has no bad blood with her exes.

The contentious 90 Day Fiance alum’s marriage to Colt Johnson was featured in Season 6 of the flagship series, and it left an indelible impression on viewers.

Larissa and “Coltee” were arguably the most tumultuous couple in 90 Day Fiance history.

Between their frequent arguments, Larissa’s arrests, and the Brazilian native’s now-infamous line, “Who is against the queen will die!” it was clear these two were anything but a match made in Heaven.

Fast-forward several years, and Colt and Larissa have gone their separate ways and moved on from each other.

Although Larissa is no longer affiliated with the 90 Day Fiance franchise, fans are still curious about her personal life since she’s parted ways with TLC.

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima dishes on her relationship with Colt Johnson

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Larissa opened her DMs to her fans and followers and answered some questions about her life off-camera.

One question from a fan asked, “How is your relationship with colt are you guys friends?”

Although it ended years ago, Larissa admitted that 90 Day Fiance viewers are still curious about her and Colt’s love story.

“This happened years ago, but I get it. You guys get curious. I would, too,” she began.

“Well, we don’t have a relationship, no friendship, nothing,” Larissa said of her and Colt’s non-existent communication.

“I can say I’m friends with Debbie, his mom, and, uh, Vanessa, but I don’t have [a relationship with Colt].”

“I love all my exes, okay?” Larissa continued, adding that she “wishes good” for all of her former flames.

In fact, she said that one of her exes, Eric Nichols, is a soon-to-be dad, and she plans to “spoil” the baby when it arrives.

Larissa was spotted with Colt’s mom, Debbie Johnson

Larissa wasn’t lying when she mentioned that she still has a relationship with her ex-husband Colt’s mom, Debbie, AKA Mama Debbie.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the two were spotted together in Las Vegas last year.

Debbie uploaded a photo of herself, her boyfriend Tony, and Larissa while dining at the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão.

In the caption of the since-deleted post, Debbie wrote, “It was so nice catching up. We love you girl.”

Larissa kept the photo on her Instagram feed, captioning it, “Love always win with Tony and @savagedebbiej.”

Regarding Larissa’s relationship with Colt’s now ex-wife, Vanessa Guerra, 90 Day Fiance fans might be surprised to learn they get along, too.

Larissa also opened up about her love life in her recent Instagram Story Q&A and revealed that she’s been dating but mostly enjoying the single life.

“You never know, right, what the destiny has for us, but I’m doing good,” she admitted.

