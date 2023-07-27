90 Day Fiance alum Kris Foster under fire for soliciting money for ‘sketchy’ fundraiser

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 alum Kris Foster is facing some major criticism.

Kris recently created a GoFundMe page in an effort to help those in need, but her critics have suspicions about its validity.

The former TLC star took to Instagram this week to announce that her GoFundMe page, named Ding Dong Ditch, was allegedly compromised.

Kris posted a screenshot of her GoFundMe page in the Instagram post, along with a lengthy explanation in the comments section.

In her comment on the post, Kris claimed that she couldn’t access the page because someone who set it up for her didn’t “put the information on the page properly.”

Kris’s goal was to purchase $3,000 worth of household items like groceries and toiletries for needy families, leave them on their doorsteps, ring the doorbell, then run away so they wouldn’t know where the goods came from.

Kris Foster claims her GoFundMe page was hacked

Kris told her followers that she was selling items she’s been making and using the money to purchase the items for her “fundraiser charity.”

Although Kris wrote that her efforts are not a “scam” and that her GoFundMe page was “hacked,” her critics weren’t convinced.

Kris claims her GoFundMe was hacked. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

Critics question the legitimacy of Kris Foster’s ‘sketchy’ fundraiser

One skeptic questioned whether Kris was involved in some unlawful activity, writing, “First of all…the name you choose for this is very confusing….WTF is DING DONG DITCH???! Sounds like something illegal is being either solicited or offered?!”

Another one of Kris’s critics probed into her efforts and asked, “There are legitimate agencies that do this already, why are people going to give it to you in hopes that it’s used transparently? Can you not just fundraiser for a legitimate non-profit?”

Kris’s critics found her GoFundMe efforts to be “sketchy.” Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

Pointing out that Kris raised major red flags by asking for money from people without a clear explanation, another Instagram user didn’t feel she had the right to be “mad” about people questioning the legitimacy of her page and told her to “Grow up.”

“This is all so sketchy,” wrote another commenter.

Kris receives support from a former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate

Although most of Kris’s followers had trouble believing her story, there was one follower who voiced their support: Kris’s former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate, Debbie Aguero.

“I already used it and donated 50 bucks I hope you get it 😘❤️🎨,” Debbie wrote in the comments.

Kris’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate Debbie Aguero is the sole contributor to her GoFundMe. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

As seen in the screenshot of Kris’s GoFundMe page below, Debbie is telling the truth. She donated $50 to the cause, the only donation received towards Kris’s $3,000 goal.

A screenshot of Kris’ GoFundMe page. Pic credit: www.GoFundMe.com

In her GoFundMe page’s bio, Kris writes that she grew up with “nothing” and has always loved helping people. She credited her appearance on 90 Day Fiance as a good way to “get her name out” and claims she uses her platform to help as many people as she can, locally and nationally.

Kris came under fire from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

This isn’t the first time Kris has rubbed 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way. During her season on The Other Way alongside her ex-wife Jeymi Noguera, Kris came under fire for shoving Jeymi during an argument, being accused of being a drug addict, and ghosting Jeymi for months while she returned home to the U.S., among other things.

Since the show has ended, Kris and Jeymi have gone their separate ways. While Jeymi has moved on and continues to live her best life in Colombia, Kris admitted that despite the turmoil they faced in their relationship, she has no regrets.

In an Instagram post uploaded after filming for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended, Kris called her season “crazy, awesome, and drama-filled,” admitting that she “wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“Lmao Life’s too short to give a s**t what others think so just go make your own adventures!!!” Kris wrote. “I’m loving mine!!! On to the next one woohoo!!!!”

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.