90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins threatens to ‘kill’ Paul Staehle, claims she’s pregnant and engaged

The exchanges between exes Karine Martins and Paul Staehle have become more bizarre than ever.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alums’ social media activity has raised quite a few eyebrows… and red flags.

Earlier this month, Paul congratulated his ex and mother of his two children, Ethan and Pierre, on her “wedding engagement.”

Paul shared the news in an Instagram Story on New Year’s Eve but didn’t provide any further details, and Karine didn’t respond to his social media post.

But now, Karine has pulled the old post-and-delete, seemingly responding to Paul’s announcement but apparently with threats of violence.

Karine uploaded a message and a photo to Instagram on Saturday night, but before she deleted her profile entirely, we captured a screenshot of the peculiar post.

Karine Martins posts, then deletes, a threat aimed at her ex, Paul Staehle

Karine shared a screenshot of a Facebook profile of a man named Michael Rome Scoccola, who resides in Louisville, Kentucky – curiously, the same city and state where her ex, Paul, is from.

Above the Facebook profile was a message that appeared to be from Karine and directed at Paul.

Karine’s post, which she has since deleted. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

“This is my real fiance and yes I am pregnant with his baby,” the caption began. “Go f**k yourself paul.”

“This is a real man and he will kill you if you f**k with me anymore!!!!” the puzzling caption concluded.

Before Karine scrubbed her Instagram profile, some of her followers expressed concern in the comments section. Many urged her to delete the post, given the likely repercussions, especially while fighting to regain custody of her sons, while others speculated that she had been hacked.

90 Day Fiance fans urge Karine to delete her post and suspect Paul was behind the threat

“Girl take this down” warned one of Karine’s IG followers.

Another stated that a “killing threat doesn’t look good on” the former reality TV star.

Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

“Take this down!” urged another Instagram user. “Omg and pregnant again??? Can’t even look after the [other two kids] properly! Use contraception.”

One of Karine’s Instagram followers pointed out that while she’s fighting to regain custody of her sons Pierre and Ethan, she needs to be “smart about” what she’s posting online.

“If you are pregnant, posts and threats like this will probably lead to another baby taken away from you,” read another comment from a concerned Instagram user.

Others suspected that Karine had been hacked, with one noting that Karine wouldn’t likely post such a thing.

Pic credit @staehlekarine/Instagram

One of Karine’s followers expressed doubt that the post was “real,” adding that it’s “not consistent with how Karine talks or how she presents her news.”

“Def got hacked,” they added.

Paul speaks out amid the bizarre Instagram activity

So, what does Paul think about all of this bizarre social media activity? He took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to make some accusations of his own.

According to Paul, Karine’s alleged fiance/baby-daddy-to-be is a “mental health professional” looking over Ethan and Pierre’s mental health in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

Paul also alleged that Michael Rome Scoccola has been “providing karine with confidential information” relating to their two young sons, insinuating that Karine is using Mr. Scoccola to obtain information about her sons.

Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

“I am disgusted,” Paul continued. “Yes he is 47 … karine will go to any lengths and any means necessary to get information on our children… this has gone way to far ……”

Whether or not Karine and the man in question are an item is unclear. But, back in September, as Monsters and Critics reported, Karine uploaded some full-length selfies in which she cradled what appeared to be a baby bump.

So, is Karine expecting a baby with a new man from Kentucky who is helping her obtain information about her estranged sons? We’re just as confused as you are about this one.

Karine sets the record straight about the ‘drama’ that went down online

Amid all of the confusion, Karine provided an update on Sunday after reactivating her Instagram account.

The mom of two apologized for the “drama” that unfolded on Saturday night and claimed that she is not pregnant, nor is she in a relationship with anyone at the moment.

Karine added that she is not romantically involved with Mr. Scoccola and that he “does not want to hurt anyone.”

According to Karine, Mr. Scoccola was “only a good friend” of hers and strongly implied that it was her ex, Paul, who posted the threat against his own life.

Karine ended her post by urging her followers not to DM Mr. Scoccola or “cause drama” in his life.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.