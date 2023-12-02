90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins is ‘working hard’ to get her babies back: ‘Everybody thinks I just party’

Karine Martins is doing everything she can to regain custody of her young sons.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 1 alum and her estranged husband, Paul Staehle, lost custody of their boys, Pierre and Ethan, in 2022.

After domestic violence charges came to light, Karine and Paul’s sons were placed in the care of Paul’s parents before CPS placed them in foster care.

While Pierre and Ethan are still without their parents, Karine stays focused on getting her sons back.

Ahead of the weekend, Karine shared on Instagram, telling her fans and followers that she won’t stop fighting to regain custody of Pierre and Ethan – despite the rumors.

Karine uploaded a photo of herself at work, clad in a black t-shirt and maroon leggings while she handled packages on a conveyor belt in a UPS warehouse, geotagging her location at the UPS Worldport.

Karine Martins denies being a party animal and says she’s ‘working hard’ to regain custody of her sons

“Everybody thinks I just party and make special videos. In reality I work every night all night at UPS in the main hub,” the Tonantins, Brazil native wrote in her caption.

“This is peak season so it is long hours and hard work. Great pay and benefits,” she continued.

Karine ended her caption, noting that she’s been working those long, hard hours at UPS to regain custody of Pierre and Ethan.

“I will work as hard as I need to work to get my babies back,” Karine concluded.

Hundreds of Karine’s 501,000 Instagram followers commented on the post, with most of them sending positive vibes and applauding her hard work and determination.

90 Day Fiance viewers and cast members show their support for Karine

“This is probably the best post you’ve ever made,” expressed one of Karine’s fans. “Good luck!”

Another Instagram user urged Karine not to update the world but instead to “Just work, hard focus on yourself, and your boys!” adding that people can be “cruel.”

Karine found plenty of support in the comments of her post. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

One of Karine’s fellow 90 Day Fiance stars, Molly Hopkins, posted a slew of praying hands to show her support.

“Great job karine!” wrote another supporter. “A mother knows no bounds! You’ll get there and you will get them back!”

Karine’s questionable Instagram posts

Karine’s post comes on the heels of some bizarre Instagram activity just two months ago.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the 27-year-old mom of two asked for prayers for her estranged husband Paul’s safety, claiming he went missing in Brazil in September 2023.

In addition to asking for well-wishes for Paul, Karine also uploaded a series of photos while appearing to show off a baby bump. Karine cradled her midsection, seemingly indicating she was expecting her third child in the pictures.

However, since the posts, Karine hasn’t mentioned anything about expecting another baby, and Paul has since turned up, safe and sound, claiming he “just wanted to get away.”

