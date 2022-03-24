90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava welcomes second child with girlfriend Rhoda Blua

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava and his girlfriend have welcomed their second child together. Pic credit: Jorge and Rhoda/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua are parents again!

Jorge and Rhoda welcomed their second child, a son named George, on March 22. George entered the world at 4:00 p.m., weighing in at 7lbs and 13 ounces.

The couple already share a daughter, Zara, 11 months.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava welcomes second child with Rhoda Blua

Jorge shared the exciting news via his Instagram in a post he captioned, “💙3/22/22” along with a black and white photo of himself kissing George on the head as he rested on Rhoda’s chest shortly after his birth.

Jorge also gave “thanks and appreciation” for Rhoda when he spoke with Us Weekly.

“[She gave] me the most amazing children and [is] so loving and compassionate,” Jorge said of Rhoda. “I love every inch of her and I can’t wait to raise our family together.”

To announce Rhoda’s second pregnancy in November 2021, Jorge shared a sonogram image to Instagram and captioned it, “Thankful for all of my blessings ♥️” The pregnancy announcement came just six months after they welcomed their daughter.

Jorge and Rhoda welcomed their first child, daughter Zara, in April 2021. “There’s no Love that can match what I have for my family 👨‍👩‍👧♥️ I Love them more than anything in this world 🙏,” he captioned the post that included a pic similar to the one with his newborn son, George.

In the pic, Jorge leaned in towards Rhoda who held baby Zara on her chest shortly after her birth.

Jorge’s life since 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance viewers remember Jorge from Season 4 of the flagship series. When viewers were first introduced to Jorge, he was in a volatile relationship with his Russian love interest-turned-wife, Anfisa Chekhova, who interestingly many 90 Day Fiance fans feel resembles Rhoda.

Jorge and Anfisa ended up getting married on the show but called it quits in 2020 after three years of marriage.

Jorge recently served over two years in prison for marijuana possession. During his time behind bars, Jorge reflected on his life and used the time to improve himself.

The 34-year-old California native lost a substantial amount of weight while he was serving time, and shortly after his release he met Rhoda, and they soon started their family together.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.