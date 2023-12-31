90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester expecting first child with new girlfriend

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester because he’s going to be a dad!

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard any major updates from Jesse regarding his personal life.

We were introduced to the Netherlands native on 90 Day Fiance: Before the Days when his relationship with Darcey Silva played out during Seasons 1 and 2.

Jesse and Darcey ultimately split, and after several other flings — including a relationship with another 90 Day Fiance star, Jeniffer Tarazona — Jesse has found love again with a new woman.

On Instagram over the weekend, Jesse uploaded a carousel of photos from his Christmas travels, including some of himself and his new lady love, Marian Quesada, who is pregnant with their first child.

Jesse’s first photo captured the reality TV star kneeling down to kiss Marian’s baby bump as the couple posed in front of a fireplace.

90 Day Fiance star Jesse Meester is expecting a son in 2024

In the caption, Jesse announced that he and Marian are expecting a son next year.

“Christmas with family. Our Birthday. And the greatest gift for 2024 we have received. 👶🏼❤️ All glory to God 🙏🏻,” Jesse wrote in the caption.

And Jesse’s hashtags, #family, #babyboy, and #2024, revealed that he and Marian would soon be parents to a little boy.

Who is Jesse’s baby mama, Marian Quesada?

Although Jesse hasn’t shared much publicly about his relationship with Marian, we did some digging and discovered a little bit about Marian and how she and Jesse likely met.

According to Marian’s Instagram bio, she works for Jesse’s real estate company, Meester Real Estate, based out of Marbella, Spain.

Jesse’s real estate company shared a post highlighting Marian in July 2023, and in the caption, shared a little bit about her background.

Marian works as a property consultant and luxury concierge specialist for Jesse’s company, and according to the caption in the post below, “She was born in Cuba and grew up in Spain. Her business career began at the age of 19 running real estate events in Marbella. Passionate about architecture and business since she was a child.”

Marian uploaded the same photo of herself and Jesse posing in front of the fireplace on her own Instagram feed, too.

In her caption, Marian shared that she turned 29 over the weekend and gushed over her and Jesse starting a family together.

“Let’s be Papas!!! 🎊😀👨 👩 👦 the best birthday gift ever!” Marian wrote.

“My family is my greatest blessing 🙏🏼 Today I am 29 years old surrounded by a lot of love, true love and the best gift of my life that comes on the way to change our lives,” she continued.

She concluded her caption, “Thank you God for so much 😊 Thank you my love and family for always loving and caring for me. I feel very happy !”

Are wedding bells in Jesse and Marian’s future?

This will be Jesse’s first child, and it appears that it will be Marian’s first child as well.

It’s unclear whether Jesse and Marian are dating, engaged, or married, but the two first went public with their romance on Instagram in November 2023.

The lovebirds uploaded matching photos as they posed on the red carpet at the Great Gatsby Halloween Charity Gala.

Then, earlier this month, Marian shared a collage of photos dedicated to Jesse on his 31st birthday, in which she gushed over her Dutch baby daddy.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life!🎊❤️😍” she wrote in her caption. “I wish you all the best in the world. Im addicted to your light and your heart.”

Marian continued to gush over Jesse in her caption, adding, “You are the most special and beautiful thing I have. I will always take care of you and be by your side in the best moments…to grow together. Thank God for bringing us together🙏🏼. I love you!❤️‍🔥”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.