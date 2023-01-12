90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda undergoes plastic surgery on her eyes, shares video one hour after

Jasmine underwent surgery on her eyelids, ears, and abdomen. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda has undergone a bevy of cosmetic surgeries and procedures and isn’t shy about sharing what she’s had done.

Most recently, the Panamanian beauty shared photos and videos with her fans and followers on social media, documenting herself before and after her latest surgery.

Jasmine took to Instagram to record a Reel, explaining that just one hour prior, she had undergone surgery to correct her hooded eyelids — commonly called a blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the eyelids and bags under the eyes — as well as ear hole reconstruction and an appendix scar reconstruction which involved liposuction on her arms.

Jasmine recorded her video with the bandages still on her face, which was bruised and discolored from the surgery. She still wore her arm compression sleeves and had IVs in her hands as she shared her ordeal with her fans and followers.

The former TLC star looked to be in good spirits despite being under general anesthesia for several hours before recording.

In the caption of her Reel, Jasmine noted that she was happy to share the details of her surgery but wouldn’t tolerate any rude comments.

She also directed a message to her haters in the caption, which read, “For those thinking I am a fake person for choosing plastic surgery to change/improve things in my body: I am the most genuine person ever when it comes to my personality; I’m honest and transparent, friendly and kind; and I love my vibrating, positive energy, so I’m far from being fake.”

In addition to her Instagram Reel, Jasmine made good on her promise and shared more details in her Instagram Stories. In one slide, she revealed that the surgeon suctioned some fat from her arms to fill her appendix scar. She even shared the cost of her operation, which cost her a little over $6,000, including her arm compression sleeves, plus an additional $35 for medications.

In two subsequent slides, Jasmine shared that she wasn’t in pain following her surgery, that she chose to be put under general anesthesia, that her stitches would dissolve within three days, and that she was able to return home following the procedure. She also shared that the surgeon who operated is the same one who performed her breast augmentation.

Jasmine emphasizes that she paid for surgery, not fiance Gino Palazzolo

Likely responding to DMs from curious fans and critics, Jasmine also revealed that she paid for the surgery herself but emphasized that her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, has been “emotionally and financially” supportive concerning her decisions.

“I believe in Divine feminine energy and my partner must be supportive and a provider in my life,” Jasmine added. “Period-Dot~Period. I said what I said.”

The LiviRae Lingerie ambassador also shared some pics of herself pre-surgery. Jasmine closed her eyes in one slide while wearing her blue scrub cap, showing the surgeon’s Sharpie lines drawn on her eyelids.

In another hospital bed selfie, Jasmine made a kissy face as she pulled down her face mask and captioned it, “I always keep a positive attitude for everything because everything works on my favor.”

Another snap showed Jasmine’s Sharpie lines under her eyes ahead of her eye bag removal. She also shared a post-operative snap, donning bandages under both eyes and on her earlobes, sporting a lacy bra and compression sleeves while she lay in bed.

Jasmine has had surgery on her eyes previously, but not for cosmetic purposes. In September 2022, she detailed a painful corrective procedure on her corneas, which triggered her anxiety. However, it seems that Jasmine learned from her prior surgery how to prepare herself so that anxiety didn’t get the best of her this time.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.