90 Day Fiance alum Hamza Moknii takes aim at ex Memphis Smith as he vows never to date another American woman

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Hamza Moknii might have fallen in love with an American woman when he met Memphis Smith, but he’s since sworn off women from the U.S.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Hamza and Memphis’ love story from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

The former lovebirds met on an international dating site and hit it off online and in person.

When Memphis arrived in Tunisia to meet Hamza for the first time, their frequent “sexy times” resulted in her becoming pregnant with their daughter, Kiori Love Moknii, in October 2021.

Although Hamza, 26, and Memphis, 34, shared a strong physical connection, the two didn’t share enough to make their relationship last.

After going through with tying the knot, Hamza and Memphis called it quits on their marriage in the spring of 2022, and their divorce was finalized in October 2022.

Kiori recently celebrated her second birthday, and Hamza took to his Instagram Story to gush over his baby girl.

Hamza Moknii is still missing his daughter, Kiori, whom he shares with his ex, Memphis Smith

“Today my little princess completed the new year, happy birthday,” Hamza began his message. “On this day, God gave me the most precious thing in my life.”

Hamza continued to gush over Kiori, calling her a “source of light” and the “sunshine” in his life.

Hamza expressed how much he misses his daughter on her birthday. Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

Alluding to the fact that he hasn’t seen his daughter in recent months, Hamza added, “I want to see you and hug you, even if only for a few seconds. I will keep trying for that, my dear. I love you my heart.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Hamza accused Memphis of keeping Kiori from him, and he’s spoken about their separation on multiple occasions on Instagram. Judging by Hamza’s IG feed, the last time he saw Kiori was in October 2022, a day he called the “happiest day” of his life.

Because of this, Hamza seems to harbor quite a bit of resentment toward Memphis, and now, he’s seemingly protecting himself by avoiding American women altogether.

In a second IG slide, the North African native hinted that perhaps his strained relationship with Memphis, a native of Michigan, is the reason he’s no longer interested in getting romantically involved with women from the U.S.

“No more relationship with American woman,” Hamza wrote. “Zero.”

Hamza is steering clear of American women from here on out. Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

Did jealously cause the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days exes split?

It’s unclear what caused Memphis and Hamza’s split, but his sister, Rawia Moknii, hinted that Memphis’ ex had something to do with it.

Last year, Rawia uploaded and then deleted a screenshot of a text message exchange between Hamza and Memphis. Rawia implied that Memphis’ interaction with her ex, Justin, caused Hamza to become jealous, especially when she was spending time alone with him in their home.

Memphis fired back and defended herself, replying, “Justin is not here, he is at work and when he gets here I will be leaving. I just can’t leave the children alone.”

Memphis also noted that Hamza should “be happy” because, without Justin, she could not have gone to Tunisia to visit Hamza, calling Justin a “good guy and a good father.”

While Hamza continues to express his love for his daughter and update his fans about his personal life, it appears that Memphis has scrubbed her Instagram profile and hasn’t provided any updates on her personal life in recent months.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.