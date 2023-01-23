90 Day Fiance alum Fernanda Flores looked fierce and exuded confidence as she worked a makeshift runway in a glittering minidress and strappy heels.

Fernanda may be well-known for her reality TV fame during her time on 90 Day Fiance, but she’s since made a name for herself as an accomplished model.

During a recent photoshoot, the Mexican-born beauty turned a hallway into her own personal runway.

The brunette beauty donned a gorgeous, one-shouldered sequined minidress in a pale pink hue with a tulip hem that fell just above her mid-thigh, carrying a coat over one shoulder.

Fernanda strutted her stuff down the hallway of an upscale building, proving that she was no stranger to a catwalk. She stopped to add the striking green trench coat to her look before heading outside, where she clutched a bouquet of white roses for some stunning nighttime city shots.

“*Caption this post*,” the 5’8″ stunner captioned her Instagram Reel – which was set to the wildly popular new single Flowers by Miley Cyrus – tagging her photographer, Jonathan Castellon, and adding some details about her outfit.

“But we all know the star of this shoot was my @motf_official COAT 💚🧥 #MyMOTF#MOTFpartner#flowers Use my code ’15ferfloresoficial’ and get 15% OFF extra any purchase🤎🛍️,” Fernanda added.

Fernanda is a Shein and MOTIF ambassador

Fernanda, who models for Select Model Management, used her photoshoot wisely. Not only did it promote her modeling work and her photographer’s work, it also served as a plug for her partnership with MOTF.

The green MOTF Premium Viscose Belted Longline trenchcoat Fernanda wore in the video is available on Shein’s website for $79.99.

Her Metallic Tie Leg Design Stiletto Heeled Strappy Sandals are just $26, also available on Shein.com, and the dress she donned, the Olivia Sequin MiniDress in Pink from Fashion Nova, retails for $49.99.

On its official Instagram, MOTIF tells its customer base, “Chicness comes naturally to the MOTF woman.” In addition to up-to-the-minute fashion trends, the brand also sells accessories such as jewelry, bags, shoes, silk eye masks, and silk pillowcases.

Fernanda frequently plugs Shein on her Instagram as a partner for the brand.

How 90 Day Fiance alum Fernanda stays in shape

To maintain her jaw-dropping figure as a successful model, Fernanda also takes good care of her body with exercise and diet.

The former reality TV star can often be caught running on the treadmill to get in her cardio or boxing alongside her boyfriend, Armenian-German professional boxer Noel Mikaelian.

Fernanda teamed up with Vooz, a sugar-free, immune-boosting workout drink full of electrolytes, vitamins, and all-natural ingredients to keep herself hydrated and fueled for her workouts.

In an October 2022 Instagram post, Fernanda repped Vooz. She shared a video of herself running on the treadmill and tracking her progress before enjoying one of their energy drinks post-workout.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.