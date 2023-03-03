Former 90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores absolutely sizzled during a recent modeling appearance.

During her time on 90 Day Fiance, Fernanda captured TLC viewers’ attention with her beauty and stunning physique.

The Mexican native has used her good looks and charming personality to her advantage in her modeling career.

Fernanda participated in a recent campaign for Ocean Drive Mag as she worked the runway in a curve-hugging ensemble.

The 24-year-old brunette beauty shared footage from her gig on her Instagram. A voiceover going along with the text on the video could be heard saying, “Never, ever, ever be basic for nobody.”

“Honey, shine bright,” it continued. “Let them buurrn!”

Former 90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores strikes a pose for Ocean Drive Mag

Fernanda worked her angles as she walked toward the camera, playfully tossing her hair to one side. She stopped to glance over her shoulder and placed her hands on her hips for a sexy, slow-motion pose.

As the voiceover played, Fernanda strutted her stuff clad in a skimpy halter-neck crop top and shredded Ombre pants. She added a black fabric belt tied around her waist to accentuate her trim midsection and a pair of pink platforms to elevate her look.

Fernanda’s chestnut-colored locks flowed in the breeze as she struck several model poses before the photographers’ flashbulbs.

The model captioned her post, “Let them burn 🔥 #swimweek @oceandrivemag.”

Fernanda has expanded her modeling career as a brand ambassador

Fernanda is affiliated with Select Model Management, representing models from London, Paris, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Stockholm, and Milan. Her professional modeling career and time on reality TV have helped propel her work as a social media influencer and fashion model.

She has also lent her face to clothing brands and other products. Most recently, Fernanda worked with the Mexican clothing brand Fani Hdz.

Fernanda is also an ambassador for Bang Energy/Vooz Hydration drinks and Body Armor. She frequently promotes the brands on her Instagram, usually clad in figure-enhancing workout gear.

In a recent post geotagged in Miami, Florida, Fernanda repped Body Armor. She donned a hot pink crop top and matching biker shorts for the pic, wearing her hair in two low braids with a center part with a jump rope draped around her neck.

“What would I be without @drinkbodyarmor LYTE in this HOT summer? Keeping myself hydrated is very important especially during hard intensity workouts,” she wrote in the caption, adding that her favorite flavor is Kiwi strawberry.

Body Armor was founded in 2011, and its sports drinks contain electrolytes, coconut water, and antioxidants. They contain no added sugar, no artificial colors or dyes, are low in sodium, and are high in potassium. The drink brand considers itself an “innovative game-changer in the world of active hydration.”

Body Armor can be purchased on their website or at most convenience and grocery stores nationwide.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.