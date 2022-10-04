90 Day Fiance alum Fernanda Flores finds her light and strikes a pose in body-hugging dress

Fernanda looked stunning as she posed in a curve-hugging dress in the sunlight. Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Fernanda Flores showed off her modeling skills and enviable curves as she captured her best light in a stunning share.

Fernanda – who was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 6 of the flagship series – took to social media to share a beautiful “gift” with her fans.

The Mexican-born beauty found the perfect lighting for an impromptu photoshoot inside a parking garage in her new hometown of Miami, Florida.

In an Instagram Reel shared for her 468,000 adoring followers, Fernanda stopped to strike a pose as she took advantage of the gorgeous light from the impending sunset surrounding her.

Donning a burnt orange, skintight dress with spaghetti straps, some strappy silver heels, and a green purse, Fernanda ran her fingers through her hair as she walked towards the camera.

Next, she stopped and struck a pose, arching her back slightly and giving her best smize to the camera as she gazed into the gorgeous sunset, which cast its glow on her flawless complexion and formed her shadow in the background.

90 Day Fiance alum Fernanda Flores strikes a pose in a curve-hugging dress

The brunette model sported natural makeup with a muted berry-colored lip and went light on the accessories, allowing her beauty to steal the show.

As she posed for the Reel, a voiceover said, “Yesterday is history and tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift.”

She captioned her share, “Today is a gift 🎁 Happy Monday everyone ✨.”

Fernanda’s post received plenty of love from her fans, who took to the comments to gush over her sunny capture.

Fernanda’s fans gush over her sunset photoshoot

“Queen! ❤️❤️❤️❤️💯🔥,” one of her admirers wrote, while another told her in her native language of Spanish that she was “the cutest.”

Another one of Fernanda’s fans called her “Breathtakingly beautiful,” and another echoed the sentiment with their comment, which read, “Hola such a Beauty.”

Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

Since splitting from Jonathan Rivera after less than a year of marriage, Fernanda has found happiness again, this time with Noel Mikaelian, an Armenian-German professional boxer.

The couple, who met in the gym, went public with their romance in March 2021. Fernanda explained to In Touch how it happened.

“I started training boxing there and one day, in the middle of my training, this tall handsome guy walks in and starts eating pizza in front of my hungry tired face LOL,” she shared. “We exchanged very strong looks [then] the rest [is] history…”.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.