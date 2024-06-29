90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier is engaged

Evelyn Cormier is getting married again.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 5 alum announced the exciting news on Instagram ahead of the weekend.

In the Reel, Evelyn, 25, shared footage of herself riding in the car with her boyfriend-turned-fiance, Nicholas Vogt, 24.

As Evelyn panned the camera to Nicolas driving, she held up her left ring finger to show off her oval-shaped sparkler.

A demo of her own song, Stay Close, played in the background, and in the caption, Evelyn wrote, “💍 ‘Whatever our souls are made out of, his and mine are the same.'”

In her Instagram Story, Evelyn shared a video as she and her husband-to-be enjoyed some caffeinated beverages together.

Evelyn filmed Nicholas as he sat across from her at their outdoor table.

Evelyn Cormier and her fiancee Nicholas share a sweet moment

As she held out her ring for her followers to see, she told him, “I was thinking that since you got me this, that I should get you something.”

“Wanna show everybody what I got you?” she asked him.

Nicholas obliged with a smile, replying, “This wonderful espresso,” as he held up his cup for the camera.

“Oh, wow,” Evelyn responded. “Do you think that’s like an equal payment?”

“A hundred and ten percent, yes,” Nicholas answered.

Who is Nicolas Vogt?

So, who is Evelyn’s new fiance? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Per his Instagram feed, Nicholas leads an active and adventurous life, enjoying skydiving, playing basketball, paddleboarding, white water rafting, snowboarding, jet skiing, and working out in the gym.

In his Instagram bio, Nicholas writes, “2 Corinthians 5:7 ✝️ Not an NPC | NH🌲.”

Nicholas went public with his and Evelyn’s romance on Easter, uploading a carousel of photos of them enjoying the holiday together.

In his caption, Nicholas wrote, “Happy Easter everyone… What a plot twist. ❤️.”

Evelyn’s failed relationships

Evelyn’s engagement comes on the heels of her last relationship update, which Monsters and Critics reported last summer.

In June 2023, Evelyn debuted her then-boyfriend, Harrison Holland, on Instagram. She’s since scrubbed their photos from her Instagram feed.

Prior to her relationship with Harrison, Evelyn had recently divorced her ex-husband, David Vázquez Zermeño.

Evelyn filed for divorce in 2021, four years after tying the knot. Five months after filing, Evelyn and David were officially divorced.

Evelyn and David’s romance played out during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. Some viewers were leery of their relationship, given their seven-year age gap.

Evelyn made some bold accusations against David, telling In Touch, “I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship.”

For his part, Spanish native David “completely” denied the accusations. He made his own statement to In Touch, telling the outlet, “God knows the truth about all our marital problems.”

“Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details,” he added.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.