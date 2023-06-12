90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier debuts her new boyfriend

90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier has found love again.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise were introduced to Evelyn during Season 5.

At the time, Evelyn was dating her Spanish boyfriend, David Vazquez Zermeno, who was seven years her senior.

The couple went on to get married despite some apprehension from their families and friends, but as Monsters and Critics previously reported, they called it quits after four years of marriage and were officially divorced in 2022.

Evelyn accused David of mental and emotional abuse, claiming their marriage was “passionless, sexless and narcissistic,” which David “completely” denied.

Now, the mostly-private Evelyn is going public with her new romance because she’s so happy that she can’t keep it to herself.

The 24-year-old musician and former American Idol contestant shared a carousel post on Instagram over the weekend, debuting her new man.

In the first photo, Evelyn and her love interest posed from under an outdoor tent at a group event of some sort. Evelyn put her arm around her man’s neck as he snapped their selfie, both of them smiling big for the snap.

Evelyn and her boyfriend were dressed casually in the pics, with Evelyn donning a yellow tank, black shorts, and a pink ball cap. Her beau sported a canvas safari hat and a graphic tee.

The duo shared a kiss in the second image as Evelyn’s man leaned over to plant a smooch on her cheek.

“You guys know I like to keep my personal life mostly private (and I still will be doing so) BUT it’s hard to be this happy and not tell anyone about it. 🫠🥰,” Evelyn wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Evelyn confirmed that the man in her photos is, in fact, her new boyfriend. Responding to a curious fan who asked if he is her boyfriend now, Evelyn wrote, “he issss 🥰.”

Evelyn clarified that the man in her photos is her new boyfriend, Harrison. Pic credit: @evelyncormier/Instagram

So, who is the mysterious mustached man Evelyn is dating?

Who is Evelyn’s new boyfriend, Harrison Holland?

Evelyn tagged her boyfriend, Harrison Holland, in the pics. According to a link on his Instagram page, Holland is a graduate of The University of Tennessee Knoxville and majored in Cinema Studies with a minor in Photography.

Harrison shares that his “passion in life” is storytelling, and shares his photography, videography, and graphic design portfolios on his website for his business, HGH Design.

It’s unclear how Evelyn and Harrison met or how long they’ve been dating. But just last summer, Evelyn made it clear that she wasn’t focused on finding love again following her split from David.

Speaking with In Touch, Evelyn spoke about the possibility of joining the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. She said she wasn’t interested in joining The Single Life and was more focused on healing before entering into another romantic relationship.

“At this point, I’m not thinking about my next relationship,” she admitted in March 2022.

“It’s so important to heal mentally and emotionally before jumping into anything new,” Evelyn added. “I want a healthy fresh start when I’m ready for it. For now, I’m focusing on myself.”

It looks as though Evelyn took the time she needed to heal and has found love again with Harrison.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.