Evelin Villegas is sporting a new hair color, and it’s a gorgeous change for the 90 Day Fiance alum.

Since her time on TLC, Evelin has spent her days working at her beachside bar and restaurant alongside her husband, Corey Rathgeber.

Living in the popular surfing destination of Engabao, Ecuador, Evelin gets to enjoy the coastal climate along the Pacific Ocean year-round.

During a recent poolside lounge, Evelin shared some video footage of herself, along with a selfie, showing off her new hue, a darker, richer color than her most recent blonde-highlighted tresses.

For the stunning poolside shots, Evelin opted for a baby blue string bikini, the perfect color to complement her skin tone and the tropical surroundings.

Evelin wore a cowrie shell choker and several multi-colored bracelets on her wrist as she posed from a lounge chair. With a refreshing drink in hand, the South American beauty struck a pose, placing one hand under her chin and making a kissy face with her eyes closed.

Evelin Villegas shows off her gorgeous new hair color amid paradise

The Ecuadorian stunner looked gorgeous for a selfie in another slide as she tilted her head and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Adding a heart-faced emoji slider to the pic, Evelin encouraged her fans and followers to vote on how much they loved her new hair color, compliments of her hairstylist, Sindy Tomala.

“Mi nuevo color de cabello gracias a @Sindy_Makeup.EC,” read the caption on Evelin’s photo, which translates to, “My new hair color thank you, Sindy,” in English.

Evelin became a successful business owner since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Although she’s no longer part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Evelin keeps her hundreds of thousands of fans in the loop regarding her personal life.

In July 2022, Evelin shared an Instagram post announcing that she and Corey’s bar, Cocteles del Paraiso, and their restaurant, Casa Del Cacique Tumbala, were featured in a prominent Ecuadorian magazine, Revista Hogar.

Evelin proudly held the publication in her hands as she posed in front of the bar, adding several shots of the food, drinks, and atmosphere to the carousel post.

In addition to owning and operating two businesses, Evelin has become a successful social media influencer with her impressive Instagram following — the brunette beauty currently boasts over 200,000 followers on the platform.

Evelin achieves her bikini-ready physique with Flat Tummy Co.

Sharing one of her secrets for staying bikini-ready, Evelin partnered with Flat Tummy Co. The brand sells shakes, teas, and apple cider vinegar gummies that promote gut health and weight management.

In addition, customers can shop the line’s accessories, including apparel, shaker bottles, travel bags, and workout bundles.

In a January 2022 post, Eveling plugged the brand, writing, “I love how my body feels after one of these, I’m already so excited for those final results.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.