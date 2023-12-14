90 Day Fiance alum Dempsey Wilkinson shows off weight loss in before-and-after pics: ‘I’m a lot happier!’

Dempsey Wilkinson is proud of her efforts to live a healthier life.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 alum has been working behind the scenes to improve her quality of life, and as a result, she’s looking and feeling better than ever.

Dempsey shared side-by-side before-and-after photos on her Instagram feed, revealing the drastic change in her physique since making healthier choices.

The photo on the left was taken earlier this year, as opposed to the image on the right, a selfie she snapped just this month.

In the “before” photo, Dempsey was clad in a black crop top, shorts, and sandals as she smiled and posed with a statue.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In Dempsey’s “after” photo, the British reality television star donned a gray sports bra and matching leggings as she stood in front of a full-length mirror to capture a selfie.

A second slide was footage of Dempsey getting to work at the gym, doing squats on the Smith machine.

“A noticeable difference from both photos. Left – March 2023 Right – December 2023,” Dempsey began her lengthy caption.

Dempsey Wilkinson is ‘finding balance’ in her life, and it’s made her feel ‘healthier and happier’

The blonde beauty explained that lifestyle changes are responsible for her svelter physique, and she’s happier than ever that she turned her life around.

“I have made healthier, happier choices to get to where I am. I am so much happier looking in the mirror now than in March,” Dempsey continued.

“I am eating well, drinking my greens, training and finding balance ⚖️. I feel healthier and I know I’m a lot happier!”

Dempsey went on to encourage women to support each other and acknowledged that body image can be a struggle for many.

“It’s ever changing for how we ‘should’ look,” she said of women’s body images. “So let’s start being kinder to other women instead of putting each other down ❤️.”

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Dempseys’ newfound confidence

More than 7,000 Instagram users liked Dempsey’s post, and many of her 53,000 followers paid her compliments in the comments section.

“Strong but absolutely beautiful in both photos,” wrote one of Dempsey’s fans.

Another Instagram user told Dempsey that she looks “beautiful either way.”

Many of Dempsey’s fans think she looked fabulous before and after. Pic credit: @dempseywilkinson/Instagram

“Congrats you look amazing!” penned another one of Dempsey’s admirers, adding that her dedication to a healthier lifestyle is evident.

More flattering remarks filled Dempsey’s comments section, with another expressing how “stunning” she looked in both the “before” and “after” photos.

“You look happy before too but it’s how we FEEL that matters most!” wrote another fan.

Dempsey’s fans continued to congratulate her on her healthier lifestyle. Pic credit: @dempseywilkinson/Instagram

“Good for you for making good choices! You look fabulous,” read another appreciative comment.

Dempsey has struggled with body image and eating disorders

Back in July 2023, Dempsey opened up about her struggles with her weight in an unfiltered Instagram post.

Dempsey admitted that watching herself on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days triggered her a lot, being at the heaviest weight she’d ever been.

Dempsey began binge eating, and it spiraled out of control, so she tried to focus on balance in her life rather than the number on the scale or the image in the mirror.

It looks like Dempsey has found a healthy way to feel more confident about herself and improve her physical and mental health at the same time.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.