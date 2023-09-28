90 Day Fiance alum Debbie Aguero reveals relationship status with Oussama

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 alum Debbie Aguero is dishing on where she stands with her Moroccan love interest, Oussama Aham.

It’s been a minute since we last saw Debbie and Oussama grace our TV screens on TLC, but Debbie recently caught up with Melicia Johnson from Entertainment Tonight and filled her in on what’s been going on off-camera, specifically whether she and Ousamma have reconciled.

Recently, Debbie, 67, was on hand for the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 premiere party, and in addition to showing off her eccentric sense of style, she opened up about Oussama, 24, trying to win her back.

As it turns out, Debbie has spoken to Oussama “quite a few times” since she left Morocco.

“He wanted me to return to get married, and he’s going to barber school to become a barber, but he wants me to live in Khemisset [Morocco], and I can’t do that!” Debbie revealed.

Debbie told Melicia that “up until about a few weeks ago,” Oussama had been begging her to come live with him.

Debbie Aguero says Oussama Aham has been trying to convince her to move back to Morocco

“He got very angry and said, ‘Well, we’re done. That’s it.’ You know, and I said to myself, ‘I don’t reach out to him anyways. He’s the one that always reaches out to me.'”

It seems that Debbie is not interested in Oussama’s pleas, however.

“I just want him to find a nice girl and have a beautiful future,” Debbie shared. “And I’ve learned from this experience, and I hope he does too.”

Although Debbie and Oussama didn’t work out, it’s possible that Season 4 of The Other Way wasn’t the last we’ll see of Debbie on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Will Debbie return to 90 Day Fiance?

When Melicia asked whether we can expect to see her on a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie slyly teased, “Y’all will just have to watch, you know?”

But, if you thought Debbie was just looking for a good time, think again because the artist and animal advocate wants more than just someone looking for a good time.

“Whatever happens, happens, you know, but I would like to meet a kindred spirit that understands me and that they’re more about the intellectual capacity and not just like, ‘Hey, let’s get jiggy with it.’ To me, life is more than that.”

Debbie and Oussama’s storyline was unique in that they had the largest age gap of any couple in 90 Day Fiance franchise history.

Debbie put everything on the line when she gave up her life in the U.S. to move to Morocco to live with Oussama. Although he promised her a lot of happiness and freedom, his promises fell flat when Oussama flipped the switch.

Rather than their original plan — which included living out the rest of their lives together in Morocco — Oussama pulled an about-face and revealed that he wanted to move to America, get his green card, and work as an artist.

This, of course, didn’t fly with Debbie, and she kicked her much younger lover to the curb, much to the delight of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.