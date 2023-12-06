90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg’s 4-year-old son Taeyang’s health takes a ‘turn for the worse’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg’s son, Taeyang, is facing another rough patch with his health.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, when he was just three years old.

Taeyang has spent much of the past year in and out of hospitals, undergoing chemotherapy and fighting cancer while trying to enjoy his childhood.

Deavan updated her fans and followers this week, letting them know that Taeyang’s health had sharply declined.

In her Instagram Stories, Deavan shared that four-year-old Taeyang was feeling sick. She was hopeful he would improve to avoid a hospital stay and noted that he was “resting a lot and drinking a lot of fluids.”

Being that Taeyang is currently battling leukemia, the preschooler has to be extra diligent whenever other health issues arise due to his fragile state.

Deavan didn’t get the outcome she was hoping for. In an Instagram slide, she uploaded a photo of little Taeyang on a hospital gurney, covered with a blanket, clutching a stuffed animal, and wearing a face mask.

“Taeyang’s health took a turn for the worse,” Deavan wrote in the update, adding that Taeyang was running a 103.8°F temperature, which she explained is “very dangerous for cancer patients.”

Deavan also wrote that he would likely be admitted to the hospital, given his condition and symptoms.

Deavan updated her Instagram followers again the following day, confirming her fear.

“They did further blood work for Taeyang,” Deavan wrote. “He is currently being admitted to the hospital.”

The mom of three also noted that her eldest son’s health is “worse than they thought,” adding, “But we know he will fight through this.”

Taeyang is selling stickers to raise money to battle cancer

Before Taeyang fell ill, the youngster created a sticker shop on Etsy, with proceeds going towards his cancer treatment.

Deavan announced Taeyang’s business venture in an Instagram post, showing him playing on the floor as he sorted through some of his stickers.

As Deavan mentioned in her caption, Taeyang aimed to sell 100 sticker packs from his site. As of the publishing of this article, Taeyang had made 221 sales, exceeding his goal by more than double.

“He is so amazing and so strong,” Deavan wrote in the caption. “Cancer won’t stop this little boss!”

