90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg teases newborn baby’s name and gender

Deavan and her boyfriend Topher Park welcomed a baby recently but haven’t provided many details. Pic credit: TLC

Deavan Clegg of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has welcomed her third child and recently hinted at some details about her new bundle of joy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Deavan and her boyfriend, Topher Park, announced they were expecting a child in May 2022.

Although Deavan has yet to make a formal announcement about the baby’s arrival, she posted to her Instagram on October 28 that Baby Park was “coming home.”

Deavan has had her hands full with her other two children, Drascilla, and Taeyang, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Still, the former TLC star took some time out of her busy schedule recently to answer some questions from her IG followers in a Q&A over the weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many of the questions concerned her and Topher’s newborn child, about whom neither of them has shared much information.

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg hints at details surrounding newborn baby

One of Deavan’s 531K followers asked the 90 Day Fiance alum when they would get to see her baby.

“I’m working on editing the pregnancy vlog,” Deavan answered, adding, “I filmed the entire pregnancy. Just have to wait and see.”

Deavan and Topher share most of their personal news with their fans on their YouTube channel, Family Vanny, where they have 105K subscribers.

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Another question from a curious follower asked Deavan whether she had a girl. Rather than answer the question with a text response, Deavan hinted at the baby’s gender with a cartoon image of a baby with a blue heart around it, indicating she gave birth to a boy.

When another fan asked how the newborn is doing, Deavan revealed that the little one is “happy and healthy” and confirmed that she had a boy when she referred to the baby as “he.”

“He did have to stay in the NICU for a little bit. But he is home and doing amazing,” Deavan shared. According to Deavan, Baby Park’s name reflects both his English and Korean heritages.

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan is busy with her daughter, Taeyang’s cancer battle, and a newborn

Deavan has her hands full these days. In addition to her newborn son, she also shares her son Taeyang with her ex, Jihoon Lee, and has a daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.

She recently celebrated her 26th birthday, but it was a bittersweet event. She told her fans that she spent her special day in the hospital after 3-year-old Taeyang came down with a cold that landed him in the emergency room.

Taeyang required two blood transfusions within one week, and although he was battling a minor cold because he was undergoing chemotherapy and was immunocompromised, the virus was potentially life-threatening.

Deavan’s fans can check back on her YouTube channel for updates on Baby Park coming soon.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.