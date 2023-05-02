90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg shares before-and-after results of procedure to target her double chin

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg recently engaged in some self-care and shared the results with her fans.

Deavan has a lot on her plate these days. The mom of three stays busy with her infant son, her 6-year-old daughter Drascilla, and her 4-year-old son, Taeyang, who is currently battling cancer.

Amid all of the hustle, bustle, and stress, Deavan decided to take some time to do something for herself.

The 26-year-old former reality TV star paid a visit to Royale Aesthetics & Beauty in Riverdale, Utah, to undergo a fractional resurfacing procedure.

Deavan shared some footage on Instagram, including before-and-after photos of the results.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 90 Day Fiance alum videoed her experience from start to finish. Deavan began in a treatment room, where her aesthetician applied numbing cream on her face and neck.

Deavan Clegg undergoes Morpheus 8 micro needling to reduce her double chin

After she watched TV in the lounge room as she waited for the numbing cream to take effect, Deavan’s aesthetician got to work. Deavan explained that she underwent a Morpheus 8 procedure, which is a non-surgical micro needling technique that uses radiofrequency to tighten the skin, reducing wrinkles and boosting collagen production.

Deavan shared photos of her fresh-faced complexion before, immediately after, and one week after the procedure. She noted that she was pleased with the drastic reduction in her smile lines as well as the improved tightening around her jaw and chin.

“So pleased I got the opportunity to partner up with @royaleaestheticsandbeautymd in Riverdale Utah!” Deavan wrote in the caption.

Deavan added, “As many as you know I’ve been feeling very self conscious lately about my double chin I was shocked at the results that I got! Very happy and pleased with my results.”

90 Day Fiance cast and viewers gush over Deavan’s results

In the comments section of her post, many of Deavan’s followers complimented her aesthetician’s work and couldn’t believe the improvements to her skin.

“Wow! That’s a huge difference!❤️,” wrote one Instagram follower.

Deavan thanked her follower and noted that she had “no idea” about Morpheus 8 before but called it “Super awesome” for anyone looking for non-surgical results.

Tiffany Franco, another 90 Day Fiance star, wrote, “Omg!!!! Love it.”

Deavan’s IG followers, fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, and boyfriend Topher complimented her on the results. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

One of Deavan’s fans noted how happy they were to “see mommy receive support.”

“Kids are exhausting [and] it takes a toll,” they added.

Deavan’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Topher Park, commented, “Get it mom 👏😍.”

Deavan is devoting more time to self-care these days

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Deavan announced that amid Taeyang’s cancer battle, she’s been slowly refocusing some of her attention on herself.

Last month, Deavan told her Instagram followers that after Taeyang received his cancer diagnosis, she “stopped caring for [herself] and [her] well being.”

“I’m trying to change that one step at a time,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.