90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg blasts TLC after Alina Kasha racist posts are made public

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie Alina Kasha has come under fire now that a slew of racist posts have surfaced and is making the rounds on social media.

One person speaking out is Deavan Clegg who blasted TLC and Sharp Entertainment for continuing to hire problematic cast members.

Deavan commented on a post that was shared on Instagram showing some of the racially charged comments made by Alina. The posts showed her using the N-word several times and in other instances, she mocked the Asian culture and the Muslim religion.

Viewers are calling out the 27-year-old even more after she issued an apology and blamed her use of the N-word on her Russian dialect.

However, Deavan Clegg recently spoke out and chastised TLC for hiring Alina and others who’ve been guilty of similar actions.

Deavan Clegg slams TLC after Alina’s racial posts become public

Deavan Clegg made her feelings known after an Instagram user shared some of Alina’s racist posts.

“Do better @tlc,” wrote Deavan. “Sadly things won’t change. I know so many stories from the inside of cast who were victims getting booted for coming out about what happened to them on set. Yet Sharp will keep these types of people on the show like they did with Big Ed.”

She continued, “If a person makes them money they’ll keep them but if a person speaks out they won’t. The sad reality is there [are] many victims from TLC shows.”

“I’ll probably get in trouble for even commenting since my contract still has [six] months. But do better TLC and Sharp,” Deavan wrote on the post.

90 Day Fiance viewers are not buying Alina’s apology

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are not buying the apology that Alina issued after her racist comments came to light.

Evelin Villegas also spoke out after an Instagram user compiled the screenshots of Alina’s posts along with her apology.

“Her apology doesn’t sound like she is really apologizing…Sad, sad, sad,” wrote Evelin. “I really hope she learns from her mistake, investigates why [it] is bad, and really learns about the history behind it so she never uses it again and teaches others that is not ok to use that word no matter where you [are] from.”

Many others also remarked that Alina should know better.

“Oh no, Alina…. We wanted better for you. No excuse for this, no matter where you’re from!!!” wrote one commenter.

“In 2022 she really gonna act like she doesn’t understand the meaning of that word,” remarked another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, someone else added, “She said what she said! She needs to be canceled” as other cast members have been.

