90 Day Fiance alum David Murphey applies to Ukraine embassy to become foreign fighter in war against Russia

90 Day Fiance alum David Murphey is ready to take up arms to defend Ukraine. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum David Murphey has applied to become a foreign fighter in Ukraine amid their war with Russia.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember the 61-year-old from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days when he traveled to Ukraine to meet his online love interest Lana.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans thought Lana was a catfish when she repeatedly didn’t show on David’s visits to her native country of Ukraine. But she finally showed up and the two ended up engaged, which Lana later said was “just for the show.”

Their relationship didn’t last but David still has ties to Ukraine. The Las Vegas resident has several friends who live in Ukraine and sadly, he hasn’t heard from them amid Russia’s attacks on their nation.

90 Day Fiance alum David Murphey applies to become foreign fighter in Ukraine

David took to Instagram recently to share a video with his followers, which he captioned, “SAVE UKRAINE!!!!”

David opened his video by saying many of his followers have asked him about his take on the Russo-Ukrainian War. He noted that he has three friends currently living in Ukraine cities that have been shelled in the Russian attacks and he doesn’t know their whereabouts or whether they’re safe.

Next, David addressed his desire to help the Ukrainian people with his former military experience and announced that he submitted his resume to the Ukraine embassy and is awaiting an interview.

“I have applied to the Ukraine embassy to become a foreign fighter in Ukraine,” David told his followers on Sunday. “I don’t know the details yet — I haven’t had the interview.”

He continued, “I’ve been planning around this right now. Last week I dumped a house on the market, one of the houses I have… I’m prepared to fight, but I don’t know if that’s exactly how they would use me.”

David then mentioned his former experience in the military: “They’ll use me in any way they’d need based on the resume I submitted. I do have prior military experience. I was [an] expert with grenade and rifle and special weapons training. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

David dishes on relationship with Lana: ‘Not going over there to get’ her

David’s former fiancée Lana is still in Ukraine and has been regularly updating her fans with photos and video of the chaos around her. David also briefly dished on his current relationship with Lana.

He told his fans that he talks to Lana “maybe every day or every other day just a little bit just to find out what’s going on, but there’s nothing there. I have moved on to other people.”

David ended his video by telling his followers that he’ll update them once he receives the phone call from the Ukraine embassy. He also stressed that his desire to fight in Ukraine has nothing to do with Lana.

“This is not going over there to get Lana. No. There is more about this,” David said. “Ukraine is like my second home.”

