90 Day Fiance alum David is raising money to buy Sheila and her son a home: ‘Please help my family’

90 Day Fiance couple David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat have been off the radar for quite some time.

After debuting their unique international love story on Season 6 of Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance viewers fell in love with their storyline.

David, a U.S. native, and Sheila, who hails from the Philippines, are both deaf and met online in a group for deaf singles.

As we mentioned, their story captured the hearts of 90 Day Fiance viewers, not only because of their true love for each other without most of the drama we see from other couples but also because Sheila’s family lived in poverty.

During their time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Sheila’s mother died as a result of injuries she sustained after falling down the stairs in her family’s dilapidated home.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

David has dedicated himself to earning enough money to rebuild Sheila’s family’s home in the Philippines, and now, he wants to raise enough money to build a home for himself, Sheila, and her son, Jhonreil.

David Dangerfield is trying to raise $150,000 to build a home for himself, Sheila, and her son

David has organized an online fundraiser to raise $150,000 to achieve his dream.

The GoFundMe is titled “Support Our Family.” In the description, David explains how he and Sheila met and described their connection as a “very strong love and bond.”

David also explains that it would be a “dream come true” to live in a home with Sheila and Jhonreil, but he’s “hesitant because I’m worried my job and current salary will not allow me to afford a home.”

The Omaha, Nebraska native works in a casino cleaning the machines and the floors. He also works at a grocery store stocking shelves.

“My salary alone will not be enough to purchase a good home for our family,” David writes on the GoFundMe. “Please help us to afford a quiet home where we can live together.”

David also announced his fundraising efforts on his Instagram feed, along with a screenshot of the page, and has included the link to the GoFundMe in his bio.

As of the publishing of this article, David has received 327 donations totaling $9,260 towards his $150,000 goal.

The 90 Day Fiance couple is still awaiting Sheila’s K-1 visa

It’s unclear where David intends to build a home with Sheila since we aren’t sure if she’s made it to the U.S. on a K-1 visa. But it’s likely he’s looking to build in America since the plan was for Sheila and Jhonreil to move here.

The last we heard, during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All, David and Sheila were still in a long-distance relationship.

Earlier this month, David uploaded a video of himself and Sheila communicating via FaceTime, seemingly proving they’re still thousands of miles apart.

David also noted in an Instagram post dated November 2023 that there were still ten months left in Sheila’s K-1 approval process, meaning they may not have an answer until this fall.

In the meantime, David is clearly working hard to make his and Sheila’s dreams come true, and he won’t allow distance to change his love for Sheila.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.