90 Day Fiance alum Danielle Jbali under fire for asking for tuition money: ‘Pay for your own college’

Danielle Jbali is asking for financial assistance to help pay for nursing school, but her critics think that should be 100 percent her responsibility.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 2 alum graduated nursing school in 2021 and has worked as an LPN or licensed practical nurse.

Now that she’s worked in nursing for a few years, Danielle is ready to further her career and become an RN, or registered nurse.

Going from an LPN to an RN means more schooling for Danielle. While someone can become an LPN in 12-18 months, becoming an RN typically takes two to four years.

More schooling means more tuition for the 51-year-old former reality TV star, and apparently, she’s having trouble making the payments.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to her Instagram feed this week, Danielle uploaded a photo of herself from her lamp ceremony last year, which marked the halfway point for her RN program.

Danielle hopes to raise $2,400 towards nursing school tuition

Danielle’s photo was a snapshot from her SpotFund account, where she’s asking for monetary donations.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Danielle wrote, “If you can donate it will be greatly appreciated.”

Per her SpotFund, Danielle hopes to raise $2,400 with the help of her fans.

The website reads, “Help Danielle Achieve Her Dream of Becoming a Nurse!”

“Danielle, a dedicated individual from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, is on the final stretch of her journey to becoming a registered nurse,” the description continues. “She is reaching out for support to raise funds to complete the payment for her RN school tuition.”

Danielle hopes to graduate in November. Donations will allow her to take the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination).

90 Day Fiance fans chastise Danielle for asking for handouts

The former TLC star’s post was reshared on @90dayfianceupdate’s Instagram feed in an upload captioned, “Danielle Jbali asking for school tuition…”

90 Day Fiance viewers flooded the comments section, where many criticized Danielle for asking for financial aid online.

“She should get a job!!” exclaimed @susanastp.

Another Instagram user accused Danielle of “ridiculous entitlement.”

“Pay for your own college like everybody else,” griped another critic.

Danielle is under fire for asking for money. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Another commenter suggested that Danielle take out loans “like the rest of healthcare students.”

Echoing the sentiment, @debbecakez added, “Bro join the rest of us Americans in student loan debt. Fill out a damn FAFSA.”

“Wish I could get people to pay my bills,” another Instagram user chimed.

Danielle’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate used crowdsourcing to raise money

Perhaps Danielle has taken a page from a fellow 90 Day Fiance star’s book.

Michael Ilesanmi recently created a GoFundMe to raise money to pay his legal fees after his estranged wife, Angela Deem, filed for an annulment.

Michael’s crowdsourcing efforts were successful; so much so that he exceeded his goal in just two days.

Danielle has a long way to go to match Michael’s success.

So far, Danielle has raised $250 towards her $2,400 goal as of the publishing of this article.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.