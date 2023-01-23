90 Day Fiance alum comes to Darcey Silva’s defense as critics slam her appearance

Darcey Silva found support in a 90 Day Fiance alum when trolls attacked her appearance.

As fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise have watched over the last five years, since she first debuted on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, Darcey’s looks have changed quite drastically.

She and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, have been open books when it comes to which cosmetic surgeries and elective procedures they’ve undergone, and there have been quite a few.

Darcey has undergone breast augmentations, a lip lift, liposuction, rhinoplasty, as well as Botox injections, and fillers.

Darcey shared a selfie on her Instagram over the weekend, and the pic was met with a mixture of adulation and criticism.

In the photo, Darcey stared into the camera’s lens with an intense expression as she held one hand behind her head.

“11:11 Made my wish! ❤️ #darceysilva,” read her caption for her post, which received over 5,700 likes and hundreds of comments.

Online trolls mock Darcey Silva’s appearance

Darcey received plenty of backlash from her critics, as seen in some of the comments below. Some claimed she’s become unrecognizable and expressed their disappointment that she went “super overboard” with cosmetic surgery.

Others begged her supporters to stop “lying” to her, writing that Darcey “f**ked up her face” and has a “mental problem.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Others asked what she’s done to herself, while some just flat-out mocked her appearance altogether.

90 Day Fiance alum Cynthia Decker slams trolls, defends Darcey

However, Cynthia Decker — a 90 Day Fiance alum best known for her time on the franchise alongside her former BFF Molly Hopkins, especially for their Pillow Talk commentary — came to Darcey’s defense in the comments, calling out the trolls.

She began her lengthy comment by addressing the haters. “I just want those that are making comments about her looks and how it’s an addiction and that they look crazy etc and want her to stop.”

Cynthia continued, telling the trolls that the rude comments are hurtful to Darcey and her sister, Stacey, and heighten their insecurities, leading them to get more work done in an attempt to gain everyone’s acceptance.

Cynthia noted that she understands not liking her own appearance and being criticized for it as a public figure and indirectly blamed the trolls’ mean-hearted comments for “perpetuating” Darcey and Stacey to continue to have work done.

“So the very thing you tell them not to do is perpetuated by the comments. 🙏,” she added.

This isn’t the first time a fellow 90 Day Fiance star has come to Darcey and Stacey’s defense. Last summer, Yara Zaya defended the twins when she was asked whether she would get a lot of plastic surgery like the Silvas.

“Guys, let me tell you one thing: Darcey and Stacey work. They earn money, and with their own money, they can do whatever they want [with their] own bodies!” Yara told her fans and critics.

Despite coming under harsh criticism on numerous occasions for their drastically altered appearances, the Silva twins aren’t slowing down when it comes to having more work done.

During an interview with Life & Style in March 2022, they chatted about their plans for future cosmetic procedures. While Darcey mentioned that there are certain procedures that require ongoing maintenance, such as Botox, fillers, and threads, Stacey added, “…we definitely love our Botox and our non-invasive treatments – lasers and stuff like that – but you know, we’re 47. It’s just… no shame in our game.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.