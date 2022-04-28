90 Day Fiance alum Caroline Schwitzky’s boyfriend arrested for ‘trying to kill her’ during boat trip

Caroline Schwitzky, who was Paola Mayfield’s modeling agent, is said to have escaped an alleged attempted murder at the hands of her boyfriend. Pic credit: TLC and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Caroline Schwitzky, a talent agent who appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, survived an alleged attempted murder at the hands of her boyfriend, according to law enforcement.

90 Day Fiance viewers might remember Caroline from her time during Paola and Russ Mayfield’s segment in 2016 when Paola went on a quest to become a model in Miami. Caroline is the CEO of URGE Talent, a Miami-based talent agency, who worked with Paola.

90 Day Fiance alum Caroline Schwitzky’s boyfriend arrested ‘for attempting to murder her’

Caroline, 32, is reported as having narrowly escaped death when her 23-year-old boyfriend allegedly attempted to strangle and drown her after they got into a heated argument aboard a boat.

The couple was enjoying some time in West Palm Beach, Florida when they are said to have become embroiled in the row. Caroline’s boyfriend, Cole Goldberg, is accused of trying to murder her after a 20-minute-long struggle.

According to TMZ, Cole was accused of “holding and aggressively grabbing” Caroline to try and keep her on the boat as she attempted to escape into the water. Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are reported as saying that Caroline began punching Cole’s arms to try and free herself.

Cole Goldberg’s mugshot. Pic credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Caroline seeks safety with good samaritans

Caroline was reportedly eventually able to free herself and jumped off the boat, seeking safety on a nearby vessel. However, Cole is claimed to have jumped in the water to chase after Caroline, and allegedly tried to push her under the water in an attempt to drown her.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that Cole tried to strangle Caroline while he held her underwater, holding her by the throat with both hands. The same witnesses told officers they screamed for Cole to stop, but that he ignored their pleas.

Cole Goldberg’s arrest report. Pic credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Allegedly, several people on a nearby boat saw what was happening and jumped in the water to rescue Caroline. Using a stick to keep Cole away from Caroline, the good samaritans are said to have been able to free Caroline from Cole.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Caroline is claimed to have been left with bruises on her arm, but no other major physical injuries were reported. Cole has since been arrested on attempted homicide/first-degree premeditated murder and battery charges and reportedly served a few hours behind bars before posting a $60,000 bond.

Cole, a former football player at Florida Atlantic University, is touted as a well-renowned entrepreneur in south Florida, listed as the CEO of Cabana beach and Woodmont day camp in Boca Raton, per Yahoo Finance, earning him the nickname “Wolf of Boca Raton.”

According to the outlet, “Goldberg mentions that in a few years, he envisions operating a successful sports agency. He also believes that for a good business, good management is crucial and magical. Cole hopes to earn the magic soon.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.