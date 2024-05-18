90 Day Fiance alum Brandan DeNuccio bad-mouths ‘scripted’ reality TV

Brandan DeNuccio isn’t fond of his experience on reality TV, to say the least.

In fact, the former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member had a short (but not sweet) remark about his participation in the show.

Brandan and his Phillipina wife, Mary DeNuccio, shared their unique storyline with 90 Day Fiance viewers in Season 5 of The Other Way.

Off the bat, Brandan and Mary were labeled “the cringiest” couple in franchise history, and it was easy to see why.

The 20-somethings formed a long-distance, online relationship, and despite more than 8,000 miles between them, Mary kept Brandan on a short leash.

Once they met in person and Brandan moved to the Phillippines, things didn’t improve much.

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio’s controversial activity on and off-camera

Despite having no jobs and living with Mary’s parents, they decided to try to have a baby, and after welcoming their daughter, Midnight, their marital woes didn’t die down.

Mary accused Brandan of abusive behavior, and most recently, these two came under fire for scamming their fans.

Mary lied about having colon cancer and raked in thousands of dollars from her online fundraising efforts.

It’s been a while since Brandan and Mary have been in the headlines, but Brandan’s latest remarks are surely going to rile up some controversy.

Brandan takes aim at ‘scripted’ reality TV following his 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way appearance

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Brandan uploaded a screenshot of his and Mary’s new Facebook page.

He urged his fans to follow him and Mary on the Facebook page “for more natural and real life updates.”

Along with a link to the page, Brandan included another caption at the top of the photo, and he didn’t mince words.

Brandan threw some major shade at reality TV. Pic credit: @brandan.denuccio18/Instagram

“F**k scripted shows,” he wrote.

What are Brandan and Mary up to these days?

Mary and Brandan’s Facebook page has become quite popular—so popular, in fact, that they’ve accumulated 94,000 followers.

Much of their Facebook content consists of food-related Reels.

Their latest post saw Brandan tasting some “Super yummy Dirty ice cream.” In another Reel, Mary tried blueberries for the first time, and Brandan showed off his cooking skills while Mary filmed him making breakfast.

As for their Instagram activity, Brandan’s latest post was a Reel advertising the Reserba app, in which Mary guest-starred.

For her part, Mary has been pretty quiet on Instagram, not having posted anything since February 2024.

In her Instagram bio, Mary left a message for her fans and followers.

“Everybody right now is dealing with life.. just be kind✨,” she wrote.

