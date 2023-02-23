Ashley Martson soaked up the sun in Key West, and the 90 Day Fiance alum looked fantastic as she enjoyed some time with her girls.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 6 veteran recently traded her home state of Pennsylvania for warm and sunny Florida.

The 36-year-old former reality TV star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, documenting her vacation.

Ashley’s first slide in her post showcased her incredible bikini body as she posed at the pool. She donned a red two-piece featuring a halterneck top and string-tie bottom.

The blonde beauty secured her hair in a low bun and wore oversized shades to block her eyes from the UV rays. Ashley added gold hoop earrings and sported a red manicure to match her bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the second slide of her carousel, Ashley snapped a selfie, looking fresh-faced and relaxed while out to eat. She wore a pink tank top and a matching lip color for the laidback photo.

Former TLC star Ashley Martson looked incredible for a girls’ trip to Key West

Ashley and one of her friends posed from a golf cart as they got ready to explore Key West’s Duval Street, one of the locale’s main drags downtown, featuring restaurants, shops, and other tourist attractions.

Ashley shared some more shots from her trip, posing on the balcony of her beach house, sporting a black bikini and matching sarong before heading to the beach, posing on the rocks near the water, and snapping a few more group shots with her girls.

“The Florida keys did not disappoint! I had a great time with my girls. So much fun!” she captioned her post. “A very special thank you to my favorite spray tan business @bronzedbunnypa.”

Ashley has found success as a business owner since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Ashley has steered clear of reality TV. Her relationship with her ex-husband, Jay Smith, played out on national television, including his infidelity.

Ashley discovered Jay had a Tinder profile shortly after they were married and that he had an affair with a tattoo client of his. Ultimately, Jay’s cheating ways were responsible for the demise of their marriage, and they finalized their divorce in 2021.

During an Instagram Story Q&A, Ashley told her fans that her happiness and well-being were more important than TV popularity.

“Happiness and peace are way more important than ‘Fame,’ if that’s what you want to call it,” Ashley said.

These days, Ashley has found success running her salon, Martson Hair Company, in York, Pennsylvania. Ashley’s business offers various services, including haircuts, color, waxing, lash extensions, and facials.

Martson Hair Company touts itself as a luxury hair salon “and so much more,” providing “premium service in a relaxed atmosphere.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.