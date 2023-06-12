90 Day Fiance alum Anna Campisi hospitalized for blood clot following weight loss surgery

Anna Campisi suffered a bit of a setback after the 90 Day Fiance alum underwent bariatric surgery.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Anna went under the knife to have gastric sleeve surgery in April 2023.

One month after her surgery, Anna, 39, had already lost 30 pounds and admitted she was feeling “pretty good.”

Other than adjusting to her new limited diet due to her smaller stomach size, Anna was recovering well until she hit a roadblock in recent days.

The mom of four shared an update on Instagram on Thursday letting her followers know that she was hospitalized for “severe” abdominal pain.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anna posted a selfie snapped from her hospital bed and, in the caption, explained what happened.

90 Day Fiance alum Anna Campisi suffered a blood clot

“After 1/2 day of severe abdominal pain. I decided to head to the ER yesterday morning,” Anna began. “I received news I wasn’t expecting….I’ve got a blood clot.”

Anna continued to explain that, for the time being, she could avoid having surgery, was on an IV-administred blood thinner, and shared that genetic factors were to blame for the blood clot.

“So now I’m on a heparin drip and being monitored. So far they don’t want to preform surgery…I’m at risk for blood clots, due to a factor 5 gene mutation,” Anna added. “I learned this in January of 2020. Im still in a lot of pain. Im just so glad I got checked out! My family needs me.”

Two days after being admitted to the hospital, Anna shared a photo of two of her sons on Instagram, along with another brief update about her health.

Anna’s sons Leo and Gokhan joined her husband, Mursel Mistanoglu, at the Bellevue Farmers Market where they set up a pop-up shop for their company, Beauty and the Bees.

In the caption of the pics, Anna told her fans that she was still being monitored to make sure she could eat and that her bowels were functioning properly before she could be discharged.

Then, over the weekend, Anna updated her fans again. This time, she was happy to report that she was no longer in the hospital.

Anna was discharged after several days in the hospital

Along with a selfie snapped from home, Anna reported that she had been discharged, was able to eat some light food, and her pain had decreased.

“Thank you for all your prayers and kind words!” she wrote. “I really appreciate it. Now I’m just hoping everything continues to move in the right direction.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.