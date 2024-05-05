90 Day Fiance alum Anna Campisi debuts drastic makeover: ‘You look so much younger!’

Anna Campisi has a new haircut and physique, and she’s never looked better.

Since we saw Anna last on 90 Day Fiance, she has completely transformed herself.

The 40-year-old beekeeper from Bellevue, Nebraska, underwent gastric sleeve surgery last year, and since then, she has continued to wow her fans with her impressive weight loss.

Not only has Anna continued to slim down, but she’s also sporting a new hairstyle, and her fans say it took years off her appearance.

On Instagram, Anna videoed herself at the Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, where she set up a shop for her business, Beauty and the Bees, selling her honey, candles, and some sweet Turkish treats.

Anna looked fabulous in the Reel, showing off a stunning new chin-length bob to complement her continued weight loss.

In the caption, the mom of four wrote, “Hi everyone! I will be at the @renfestnebraska @bellevueberryfarm this weekend and the next 3 weekends! Saturday and Sunday 10-6 come by and enjoy the festivities! #omaha #bellevue #familytime #outdoors.”

Thousands of Anna’s followers liked her upload, and in the comments section, she was flooded with compliments from her fans, who gushed over her new hairstyle, which they agreed suits her perfectly.

90 Day Fiance stars and fans are in love with Anna Campisi’s younger-looking makeover

One of Anna’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members, Laura Jallali, told her, “Love your haircut ❤.”

Another Instagram user felt as though Anna’s new haircut makes her resemble a young Jodie Foster.

“Looking great with the shorter hair and skinny AF,” added @katxxcc.

Pic credit: @annamcampisi/Instagram

Others commented on how much they love Anna’s shorter hair, noting that it makes her look “beautiful” and “so much younger!”

Anna has continued to lose weight since her 2023 weight-loss surgery

Anna gave her fans a closer look at her weight loss last month as she modeled some music festival looks from Shein.

The former reality TV star modeled several different sun dresses, showing off the weight she’s dropped since last year’s surgery.

As of December 2023, Anna had lost 94 pounds, and it appears that she’s dropped even more weight since then.

In fact, Anna has slimmed down so much that in January 2024, her phone’s facial recognition feature stopped working!

In a post dated January 6, 2024, Anna shared a selfie and, in the caption, explained, “Out with the family tonight. I had a great non scale victory today!”

“The face recognition on my phone officially stopped working! I had to reset it! I hope you all are having a wonderful evening!”

Anna shares the perks of losing nearly 100 pounds

As Anna shared last year, she weighed 284 pounds before traveling to her husband Mursel’s native Turkey to undergo weight-loss surgery.

Soon after the operation, Anna had already dropped below 200 pounds and was looking forward to shedding even more unwanted pounds.

As of December 2023, Anna hoped to lose another 30-50 pounds to achieve her goal weight, and judging by her thinner frame, she may have already done so.

Not only has Anna lost weight, but she has gained some perks, too, such as eliminating pain, not losing her breath while walking and chasing around her toddler, Gokhan, and regrowing much of her hair.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.