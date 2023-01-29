Anfisa Nava of 90 Day Fiance fame remains on her A-game regarding fitness.

The Russian-born beauty might be best known for her time on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, but she’s since made a name for herself in the fitness industry.

As a certified personal trainer and fitness model, staying in shape is part of Anfisa’s job.

Since her divorce from Jorge Nava in 2020, Anfisa has been focused on her education and her career, and clearly, she’s flourishing.

Over the weekend, Anfisa took some time out of her day to share a workout selfie that she snapped in a public bathroom, likely inside her gym.

Anfisa donned head-to-toe turquoise for the snap, clad in a sports bra and leggings. The former TLC star held her phone with one hand as she posed for the video, capturing her best angles.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava highlights curves in gym selfie

Anfisa arched her back and popped one knee to accentuate her jaw-dropping curves as she placed her free hand on her thigh. She went light on the accessories, likely because she was working up a sweat and engaging in some weightlifting and cardio, wearing a smartwatch on her wrist and earbuds in her ears.

She wore her long, dark hair in a low, loose bun with a few loose wisps framing her face and sported a nude-colored manicure on her nails. A purple sports bottle sat on the counter, likely filled with Anfisa’s pre-workout drink.

Music playing over the loudspeakers could be heard in the background, but Anfisa didn’t provide a caption or tag her location for the short clip.

Anfisa’s matching sports bra and leggings were compliments of Bombshell Sportswear, for whom she is a fitness model and ambassador. The brunette beauty donned the brand’s Relax Long Bra in crystal blue paired with the matching Uplift Leggings in the same color.

The sports bra features a racer back and scoop-neck design and retails for $58, and is available in sizes XS through XL. The leggings, with flat-lock stitching and round contoured seams on the derriere, are $89 and come in sizes XXS through XL. Both are available on BombShellSporstwear.com.

Anfisa is a Bombshell Sportswear fitness model

As a proud Bombshell Sportswear athlete, Anfisa often utilizes her Instagram feed to advertise the brand. One of her favorite pieces from their line is their bodysuits, a staple in her wardrobe.

The brand touts their comfortable bodysuits as versatile, perfect to wear “anywhere from the gym, to lunch with the girls or even the dance floor in peak comfort and amazing style.”

In addition to bodysuits, Bombshell Sportswear also offers jumpsuits, sports bras, leggings, tanks, hoodies, pullovers, jackets, shorts, tees, and hats.

All of their pieces are designed and manufactured in the U.S. using environmentally safe BlueSign® fabrics and aim to provide innovative and trendy activewear for women.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.