90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava showcases incredible curves in post-holiday snap

Anfisa looks incredible despite “taking it easy” on her fitness regimen. Pic credit: ANFISA/YouTube

Anfisa Nava may be “taking it easy” when it comes to her fitness routine, but the 90 Day Fiance alum still looks smoking hot.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Anfisa for her often fiery temper during her time on Season 4 of the flagship series.

Russian-born Anfisa and her American husband (now ex-husband) Jorge Nava argued often, and ultimately, they divorced in 2020.

Since their split, Anfisa has focused on herself and her career in the fitness industry.

Showing off the fruits of her labor as a certified personal trainer and fitness model, Anfisa recently shared a mirror selfie, setting temperatures soaring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former reality TV star went into selfie mode as she posed in front of a bathroom mirror.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava showcases jaw-dropping figure in skintight bodysuit

For the snap, Anfisa donned a skintight black bodysuit paired with a cream-colored cardigan. Anfisa’s bodysuit accentuated her toned and taut midsection and shapely curves as she placed one hand on the door frame and held her phone with her other hand to capture the shot.

Pic credit: @allaboutanfisa/Instagram

The brunette beauty’s face was hidden by her phone, and she didn’t caption the pic. However, in her next slide, Anfisa shared a photo of her Apple Watch, showing that she had just gotten in some exercise.

Putting in nearly an hour of work at the gym, Anfisa burned 302 calories. Proving that she typically goes harder for her workouts, Anfisa captioned the pic, “taking it easy post holidays.”

Pic credit: @allaboutanfisa/Instagram

Anfisa is a fitness model for Bombshell Sportswear

Anfisa has parlayed her TLC fame and background in the fitness industry into a career as a model for Bombshell Sportswear, which encourages its customers to “be their own motivation.”

The line offers clothing for women tailored for active lifestyles, consisting mostly of workout gear such as leggings, sports bras, hoodies, and tees.

Touting itself as a “luxury global brand inspired by the women of the fitness world,” Bombshell Sportswear’s variety of athleisure and lifestyle wear is designed and manufactured in the U.S.

Bombshell Sportswear’s sports bras range from $58 to $68, while leggings run between $89 and $92 and can be purchased on their website, where they also offer a blog, giving women fitness and fashion tips.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, January 1, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.