90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava reveals thinner-than-ever frame in sports bra and cutout leggings

Anfisa Nava is sporting a much different appearance since we last saw her on 90 Day Fiance.

The Russian native and ex-wife to Jorge Nava has steered clear of reality TV since her stint on TLC, instead focusing on her career and sculpting her physique.

Since moving to America and becoming a citizen, Anfisa has earned herself a college degree, become a certified personal trainer, and competed in female bodybuilding competitions.

Anfisa is currently training to appear in another show, and her figure is getting slimmer and more muscular by the minute.

The former reality TV star shared a progress photo on Instagram with her 805,000 followers, wowing them with her chiseled frame.

Anfisa was clad in a white criss-cross sports bra paired with teal-colored leggings featuring cutouts at the waist and hip.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava is a sculpted stunner

The brunette beauty struck a muscular pose from inside a public bathroom – likely the gym, given her grueling fitness regimen these days – and snapped the mirror selfie.

Anfisa kept a serious expression on her face and secured her hair in a ponytail with some face-framing pieces left loose. She slightly flexed one arm, showing off her impressive traps and biceps, as well as her exceptionally low body fat resulting in washboard abs.

Anfisa tagged her trainer and his company, TeamProPhysique, who are responsible for guiding her while she whips herself into stage-ready shape.

“A little shoulder pump 💪🏻 @paulrevelia @teamprophysique less than 2 weeks out from my first show this season🫣,” read the accompanying caption on the post.

Anfisa’s share garnered more than 20,000 likes, and hundreds more of her fans and followers headed to the comments to praise her hard work.

Anfisa’s fans are impressed with her dedication to fitness

“You look AMAZING!” wrote one of Anfisa’s supporters, who also wished her good luck in her upcoming show.

Another Instagram user pumped up Anfisa’s confidence with their comment, which read, “Go get them, girl…… You look fabulous and strong.”

Anfisa received praise for getting in tip-top shape ahead of her bodybuilding competition. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

“Whoooo you go girl I love seeing you winning! Keep going,” another fan told the fitness model.

Anfisa modified her diet to slim down ahead of competing in bodybuilding shows

Anfisa competed in her first bodybuilding competition in 2019, transforming her body into a high-muscle, low-fat machine and dropping 20 pounds during training.

She shared her diet tips with E! News at the time, telling the outlet, “First, I lost about 15 pounds in about six months, and that’s when I started thinking about competing.”

“So then I actually gained a little weight to increase my muscle,” she added. “But then I lost more. It took about a year and a half. I wasn’t in a rush.”

Anfisa took her body weight from 146 to 120 pounds, admitting that moving to the U.S. was a major factor in her gaining weight.

Growing up in Russia, Anfisa was used to more home-cooked meals rather than eating out, as she got used to doing once she arrived in America.

“And I wasn’t really controlling it; I was eating everything,” Anfisa revealed. “There was also more stress.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.