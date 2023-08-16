90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava reveals the ‘little secret’ she’s been keeping from her fans

Former 90 Day Fiance personality Anfisa Nava has been keeping an announcement under wraps, but now the cat is out of the bag.

Anfisa has steered clear of reality television since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance during Season 4, then continued to share her storyline on two seasons of Happily Ever After? while still married to Jorge Nava.

Anfisa and Jorge have long since split and gone their separate ways, and Anfisa has stayed out of the limelight except for sharing details about her personal life on social media on her own terms.

Although the Russian-born beauty hinted that she would never return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise because she refuses to be a “clown for pennies,” another network must have shown her the money based on her recent Instagram activity.

Amid her grueling workout schedule as she prepares to compete in her third bodybuilding competition this summer, Anfisa took a quick minute to share some information with her 800,000 Instagram followers.

She took to her Story, where she uploaded an image from E! In the photo, Anfisa was joined by a group of other reality TV stars, including Jonny Fairplay, Corinne Olympios, OMAROSA, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jax Taylor, Shake Chatterjee, Tanisha Thomas, and Bobby Lytes.

As it turns out, the other reality television personalities featured in the photo with Anfisa are her future castmates on a new reality TV show, House of Villains.

Anfisa Nava announces her latest reality TV appearance this fall on House of Villains

Anfisa struck a fierce pose in the photo, crossing her arms while clad in a peek-a-boo top with a serious expression on her face. A graphic of a purple snake, a palm tree, flying money, a dart, a time bomb, and a flaming martini surrounded the cast members in the photo, suggesting that this show is going to get intense.

The cast photo was captioned, “It rhymes with hit show,” and noted that the series begins October 12. At the bottom of the photo, Anfisa wrote, “I’ve been keeping a little secret from you guys…. 👀.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, GamerVev leaked the news on Instagram in February 2023 as well as a user on the Vevmo website.

While Anfisa has made it clear that she isn’t interested in returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise unless producers “pay up,” it appears that House of Villains’ producers were able to cut her a deal to her liking.

Anfisa will compete against 9 other reality television stars for $200,000 to become ‘America’s Ultimate Supervillain’

As E! News reported, they’ve assembled the “most iconic bunch of baddies in reality TV history” for House of Villains, featuring the 10 reality TV baddies in a “cut-throat competition” for the ages.

The network also released a trailer for House of Villains on their official Instagram, and the show promises to bring enormous drama.

Put 10 notorious reality TV stars together, competing for a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain,” and we’ve got ourselves a party.

In her segment of the preview clip, Anfisa jokes, “I spent more than 90 days in America, and I know that snitches get stitches.”

As the caption on the post teases, “How does that saying go again?… Oh yeah, Villains have more fun. 🤭😈 #HouseOfVillains premieres October 12 on E!”

We’ve learned from 90 Day Fiance that Anfisa doesn’t quit until she gets what she wants, so she’ll surely be a ferocious competitor on House of Villains, and we can’t wait to see it.

House of Villains premieres on Thursday, October 12, at 10/9c on Bravo, SyFy, and USA.