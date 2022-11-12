90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava claps back at critic for sharing bikini photo twice

Anfisa had a sarcastic response to a critic who questioned why she shared the same photo twice. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava had a sarcastic reply for a critic who questioned why she shared the same bikini photo twice.

Anfisa debuted during Season 4 alongside her now ex-husband, Jorge Nava. Their relationship was one of the most tumultuous in the franchise, their arguments often turning physical.

Since her time away from the small screen, Anfisa has shifted her focus. No longer interested in being affiliated with reality TV, Anfisa often shares sultry photos on Instagram with her 808,000 followers.

Many of Anfisa’s photos are to promote her position as a brand ambassador for Bombshell Sportswear. However, the only thing her latest IG share was promoting was her jaw-dropping physique.

Taking to the social media platform, Anfisa posed on a hotel balcony from The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai in a barely-there bikini. Anfisa is currently vacationing in The United Arab Emirates, where she recently embarked on a teary-eyed shopping excursion at the iconic Dubai Mall.

Anfisa arched her back and leaned towards the skyline behind her, resting both arms on the balcony, showcasing her enviable curves.

Anfisa Nava claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who slammed her for sharing the same bikini pic twice

Anfisa’s post was shared on her ANFISA IG page as well as on her new, private IG account, All About Anfisa, where she has garnered another 16,000 followers.

Most of Anfisa’s fans took to the comments section to gush over her gorgeous photo, telling her how “amazing” and “stunning” she looks and letting her know she is “one of the most beautiful” women on Instagram.

Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

However, instead of focusing on the gorgeous shot, one of Anfisa’s followers questioned why she chose to share it on more than one IG account.

“What’s the point of having two accounts when you post the same pics in both?” they asked.

Anfisa didn’t mince words and sarcastically replied with a short and sweet response that read, “because I can.”

Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Staying fit is part of Anfisa’s job as a personal trainer and fitness model

As a certified personal trainer, staying fit is part of Anfisa’s job. The Russian beauty shows off the results of the hard work she puts in at the gym as a model for Bombshell Sportswear.

Bombshell Sportswear touts itself as a ‘luxury global brand inspired by the women of the fitness world.” The brand offers a variety of activewear, athleisure wear, and lifestyle wear for women, and all of its merchandise is designed and manufactured in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.