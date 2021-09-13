90 Day Fiance: Alina shades Steven in a selfie, gets support from The Other Way cast

Alina threw shade at Steven and received support from the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Alina, one of the newest cast members to join 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, threw some shade at Steven Johnston, and her castmates came to her defense.

Alina, a 20-year-old student from Russia, met her love interest, Steven, on a language-learning app and their unconventional love story blossomed.

The Russian beauty is a self-described college student at BYU, a digital illustrator, traveler, and makeup artist.

Her personal Instagram page shows off her love of the arts and her makeup skills, and she also has an Instagram page dedicated just to her digital art.

In a selfie posted to her personal Instagram page on Friday, September 10, Alina once again showed off her artistic makeup skills.

In the pic, Alina embellished one eye with glue-on jewels, complementing her sparkly, smoky eye makeup and pale pink lipstick.

Alina revealed that Steven ‘didn’t really like’ her selfie

It appears that, according to Alina’s caption, Steven didn’t appreciate the artful beauty of her pic and she let her followers know it.

She captioned her photo, “Somebody with a V didn’t really like this photo. But I think I look good here and it took me a really long time to do this makeup.”

She added, “Girls, don’t let a man decide if you look beautiful or not. 🏳️‍🌈😘”

When 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans first met Steven, he introduced himself as “Steven with a V,” hence Alina’s remark about “somebody with a V.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmates support Alina

Although Steven may not have been fond of Alina’s artistic photo, some of her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates were and showed up in her comments to show their support.

Evelin Villegas, who viewers know as Corey Rathgeber’s Ecuadorian love interest on the show, commented on Alina’s pic.

“You look amazing girl!!! Always ❤” Evelin wrote in the comments section.

Pic credit: @alina.otherway/Instagram

Alina saw the comment and responded, “@evelin_villegas_ecuador thank you sweetheart😊❤️❤️”

Another castmate from The Other Way, fan-favorite Kenneth (Kenny) Niedermeier, also loved Alina’s pic and let her know it.

Kenny infused his comment with some humor and played off the “Steven with a V” remark when he wrote, “Take it from a Y, 🔥”

Alina appreciated the humor and replied, “@kenneth_90day haha KennY😂😂❤️”

It’s unclear whether Alina and Steven’s relationship lasted, and based on Alina’s Instagram page, there are signs that the two may have split, as she doesn’t have any pics of them together.

Also, Steven hinted at some major drama this season during a recent interview when he said, “I can honestly say that from when and where the show started … and then to go forward to now, I wouldn’t have ever guessed everything that happened and it’s scary.”

Fans of the show have accused Steven of gaslighting Alina. Viewers also found it odd that Steven, who admittedly was not a virgin, arranged for himself and Alina to stay in separate hotels during their time together in Turkey so they wouldn’t “accidentally” have sex.

It seems as though Alina and Steven might not have been a perfect match, but viewers will have to tune in each week to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to see exactly how their love story plays out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.