90 Day Fiance: Alina Kozhevnikova shows lots of skin in sheer bralette

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star and Russian-native, Alina Kozhevnikova took the opportunity to share a sexy look with fans on social media as she posed in a bralette.

Alina opted to show a lot of skin but cover the X-rated parts of the picture she took from bed.

Alina is the first 90 Day Fiance cast member to have dwarfism. She made it clear to viewers that she loved to be independent but did have physical limitations.

On the show, Alina’s chemistry with her former 90 Day partner Caleb Greenwood was a major focus, and viewers got to see her amorous side.

Through her social media, Alina has shown off her burlesque abilities and shared numerous provocative photos.

The 90 Day Fiance network fired Alina after racist social media posts resurfaced. Subsequently, her and Caleb’s scenes were edited out of the rest of the season, and they did not appear at the Season 5 Tell All.

Alina shared a risque picture of herself with her more than 73k followers on Instagram.

The 27-year-old sat on a bed as her hair was wildly pulled back and rested behind her shoulders.

She wore a beige bralette and put two circles over the see-through part of the image. Alina’s arms, stomach, and most of her chest were exposed as she paired the look with jeans.

In her caption, Alina did not call out the flirtatious nature of the photo and instead drew attention to the stairs she had to help her get into the bed.

She wrote, “When you got stairs to the bed.”

Alina Kozhevnikova has moved to Argentina

As the war in Ukraine broke out with Russia being the aggressor, Russian-native Alina voiced her opinion against the violence. She opened up to fans about the censorship that citizens in Russia were facing and made it clear she was against the war.

Since then, Alina has fled Russia and moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with her best friend Elijah, who 90 Day viewers know.

The pair have detailed their difficult time finding an apartment but appear to be falling in love with the city, culture, and people. They have not mentioned plans to go back to Russia.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.