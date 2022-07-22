90 Day Fiance: Alexei and Loren Brovarnik celebrate 6-year anniversary with throwback photo

Alexei and Loren wed in Israel six years ago and took to social media to commemorate the special day. Pic credit: @alex_brovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Alexei and Loren Brovarnik commemorated their wedding in Israel with some throwback pics from their special day.

Alexei and Loren’s love story played out during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance after meeting during Loren’s excursion to Israel on a Birthright trip. She and Alexei fell head over heels in love and were soon engaged.

They wanted to include Loren’s family in the U.S. as well as Alexei’s family back in Israel in their wedding festivities, so they chose to have two weddings.

The first ceremony took place in the U.S. in September 2015, with a second wedding taking place in Alexei’s native Israel in July 2016.

Now that they’re celebrating six years of wedded bliss, the couple commemorated their Middle-Eastern matrimonial occasion with some fun throwback pics.

Alexei took to his Instagram on Thursday to share the pics, which he captioned, “Now this is a throwback. 6 years ago we had our Israel wedding. Now look at us. 🤙🏼”

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik celebrate Israeli wedding anniversary

The first photo in Alexei’s post showed him and Loren sharing an evening kiss beneath a lighted gazebo, fully decked out in their wedding attire. Loren opted for a form-fitting lace dress with a matching veil, and Alexei sported a black suit and tie along with his kippah.

In a second photo, Alexei and Loren showed off the back of their t-shirts, which were meant to be lighthearted. Alexei’s was written in Russian, while Loren’s simply said, “# I’m The Greencard.”

Alexei’s Instagram followers took to his comments section to congratulate him and Loren and wish them a happy anniversary.

90 Day Fiance fans wish Loren and Alexei a happy anniversary

“Happy Anniversary! I loved watching your wedding in 🇮🇱 Israel! You looked gorgeous! ✡️” read one comment from a supportive fan.

Another fan of Loren and Alexei’s complimented their relationship: “Happy Anniversary to one of the best examples of Love there is!!!!❤️❤️❤️”

Noting that Loren and Alexei are expecting their third child soon, another comment read, “Love the two/four of you and soon to be 5 ❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰”

After enjoying several years of marriage to themselves, Loren and Alexei expanded their family in 2020 when they welcomed their first child, son Shai. Just 16 months later, their second son, Asher, arrived in August 2021. Loren is currently pregnant with their third child, who is due to arrive later this year, and will make Loren and Alexei parents of three under three.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.