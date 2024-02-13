90 Day Diaries: Syngin Colchester has gone from a monogamist to polyamorist: ‘I don’t know what to expect’

Syngin Colchester’s monogamous days are numbered because the 90 Day Fiance star is looking to enter into a polyamorous relationship.

It’s been a while since we caught up with Syngin’s personal life on reality TV, but he’s appearing this season on 90 Day Diaries and filling us in on what he’s been up to.

Last we heard, the 34-year-old South African native had moved on from his ex-wife, Tania Maduro, and was dating a new woman named Shayna.

Based on a preview of next week’s episode of 90 Day Diaries, Syngin and Shayna are still going strong.

So strong, in fact, that the couple is looking to bring another person into their currently monogamous relationship.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A teaser clip showed Shayna and Syngin self-filming as Shayna told cameras, “I know we mentioned looking for another person to kind of bring into to our vibe.”

Syngin Colchester has ‘no idea what to expect’ bringing someone else into his relationship

The clip cut to Syngin filming a solo confessional as he told viewers, “You know, it’s kind of stressful going into a polyamorous relationship with Shayna because I have no idea what to expect.”

We didn’t get any other information about Syngin and Shayna’s quest to add another lover to their relationship, but we’ll find out soon enough when their storyline begins next Monday night.

In the meantime, 90 Day Diaries viewers likely have lots of questions.

What is polyamory?

For starters, what is polyamory, and how is it different from polygamy?

Both relationship types involve multiple partners, but the main difference is marital status.

Polygamy — which is practiced by another reality TV star, Kody Brown — involves the practice of marrying more than one person. In contrast, polyamory means having multiple relations while being married (or not married) to one person.

As Kody said, “Love should be multiplied, not divided.”

Polyamory, on the other hand, means having multiple lovers, whereas polygamy means having multiple spouses.

Polyamory is not to be confused with “swinging,” in which the relationship is open, and each partner engages in sexual activity freely with multiple partners.

Syngin and his ex-wife, Tania, have finally moved on

Neither Syngin nor Shayna have mentioned anything about a new partner in their relationship on Instagram, but we wouldn’t expect they would, given NDAs cast members must sign.

It does appear, however, that these two are still going strong after going public with their relationship in 2022.

Syngin met Shayna after he and Tania finally decided to give up on trying to reconcile their marriage.

Syngin and Tania were married in 2018, but by 2021, it was over between them due to their constant arguments, disagreements about lifestyle differences, and their hopes for the future. They even signed their divorce papers on stage during Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All.

Tania has since moved on, too, and is currently dating a woman named Eve, who she’s chosen to keep private on social media.

Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.