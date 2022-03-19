90 Day Diaries spoilers: Tom Brooks’ girlfriend Mariah turns down his proposal

90 Day Diaries star Tom Brooks proposes to his girlfriend Mariah in the Season 3 premiere. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance may remember Tom Brooks from when he made his appearance as Darcey Silva’s love interest during Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. The spinoff show followed the couple’s attempt at building their relationship despite being long distance with Darcy in America and Tom in the United Kingdom.

Tom and Darcey’s relationship was rocky, and they faced multiple obstacles before deciding to call it quits on both their relationship and friendship.

Since then, Tom has moved on and started a new relationship with businesswoman Mariah Fineman. The pair made their social media debut in early 2021 and have been going strong ever since.

However, in a new sneak peak of 90 Day Diaries Season 3, it appears Tom is not quite done facing down challenges to his love life on TV.

Mariah turns down Tom Brooks’ marriage proposal

Us Weekly recently posted a sneak peak of the Season 3 premiere episode of 90 Day Diaries which features Tom and Mariah.

In the exclusive clip, Tom has set up a romantic picnic for the couple. He is seen professing his love to his longtime girlfriend, and even saying he’s loved her from the moment he saw her.

Tom tells her, “You’re the kindest, sweetest, [and most] wonderful person I have ever met. I love you with all my heart and I don’t want to live without you.” From there, he proceeds to tell Mariah that he’s brought her something, which is an engagement ring he pulls from his pocket.

As he holds the ring up to Mariah, he tells her that he wants her to be his wife and awaits her answer. In response, Mariah says, “I can’t take that right now Thomas, I’m sorry.”

Tom immediately consoles Mariah, repeating, “It’s okay,” as she cries and asks him for a hug. The two embrace one another as she continues crying.

Tom Brooks reacts to being turned down

After Mariah declined Tom’s proposal, he spoke to the 90 Day Diaries cameras to share his thoughts. He said, “I don’t really have words to explain how I’m feeling right now, I just feel numb. I feel like I made a mistake. I feel foolish.”

Tom continues by saying, “I feel hurt for asking because I love Mariah, so that’s not changed.” As the two wrap up their date, Mariah comforts Tom, saying her answer is not a complete no and asking him to save the ring for another day.

Tom’s followers may recognize the ring from an Instagram post he made earlier in the year. At the time, he hinted that he was ready to propose and shared that he had had the engagement ring for a while.

Since the clip aired, Tom has continued to profess his love for Mariah on social media, and urges fans to watch the new season of 90 Day Diaries to see the rest of their journey.

90 Day Diaries premieres March 21 at 9/8c on TLC.