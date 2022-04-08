90 Day Diaries spoiler: Angela Deem visits a doctor to fix one of her ‘main insecurities’

Angela Deem consults with a surgeon to correct a part of herself she’s not happy with. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem visited a surgeon to talk about correcting one of the “main insecurities” she has about herself during the next episode of 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Georgia native Angela during Season 7 of Before the 90 Days after meeting her Nigerian love interest Michael Ilesanmi online.

Angela and Michael’s relationship was tumultuous at best and the two were often fighting during their segments on the show and the spinoffs they’ve appeared in.

Angela Deem visits surgical dentist on 90 Day Diaries to fix one of her ‘main insecurities’

Now, Angela has joined the cast of 90 Day Diaries Season 3. During her first appearance this season, Angela makes a visit to an oral surgeon to talk about getting her teeth fixed.

“My teeth is one of my main insecurities,” Angela revealed during a solo confessional in the preview clip. “It has been for a long time. I just hide it well.”

When surgical dentist Dr. Asaro walked into the room, Angela couldn’t help herself. “I’m just… what did you say?” Angela asked Dr. Asaro, clearly distracted by his charming demeanor and youthful good looks.

90 Day Diaries: Angela Visits Dentist to Get Her Dream Smile (Exclusive)

When Dr. Asaro asked what brought her into his office, she replied, “Well, now I’m kind of embarrassed to tell you, the way you look. Like, I was expecting an old doctor to come in here.”

Angela, who recently debuted a new hairstyle to her fans, then explained to the dentist that she was in an accident when she was 18 years old, which knocked out two of her teeth. The 56-year-old blamed smoking and menopause for her teeth beginning to break.

Angela voiced that she was hoping to get dental implants. “This procedure I’m hoping to get is the most important one ever,” she revealed during her confessional.

“If I had a choice, I would have done this procedure before this procedure,” Angela added, as she motioned towards her breasts. 90 Day Fiance viewers will likely remember when Angela flashed her newly augmented breasts for the cameras during the Happily Ever After? Tell All last summer.

Angela hits possible roadblock in dental implant journey

After Dr. Asaro scanned Angela’s mouth to discover whether she was a candidate, he revealed that there might be some hurdles.

“You’re missing a lot of teeth,” he told Angela. “The teeth that you do have … you’re having a lot of dental decay on your remaining teeth and you’re also having a lot of what we call periodontal disease.”

Because Angela’s bones were deteriorating, she might not be a candidate. “You have to have bone to have implants, and that’s my major fear, that I don’t have no bone,” Angela revealed.

Tune in next week to find out whether Angela is a candidate for dental implants or if she’ll have to forgo correcting her biggest insecurity about herself.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.