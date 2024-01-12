90 Day Diaries: Julia wants to dance in strip clubs but Brandon shuts it down: ‘Then go be with your ex’

It’s been a hot minute since we heard from 90 Day Fiance couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina.

But not for long, because Brandon and Julia are returning for Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, their second appearance on the spinoff following their participation in Season 3.

The duo made their initial 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 8 of the flagship series, and things have changed a bit since then.

Brandon and Julia no longer live with Brandon’s parents on their farm. They are now in their own home.

The only problem is their new abode is a fixer-upper that still needs quite a bit of work – and speaking of work, money is tight in the Gibbs household.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a sneak peek clip of their 90 Day Diaries premiere on Monday night, Brandon and Julia film themselves from one of the unfinished rooms in their home as they discuss how they’ll afford their renovations.

Brandon admits that he doesn’t know what they’re going to do, and Julia adds, “I just feel it’s [a] mistake [if] I take all this old stuff if you don’t have money for this.”

“We need fixing this, and fixing will be more expensive,” Julia adds.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are looking for ways to increase their income

Brandon suggests that Julia get a job — no matter how small — to contribute more financially.

Admittedly, Julia says that she’s “failed” at every other job she’s had.

“I try and you see every job that I start I failed,” says Julia.

During a solo confessional, Julia explains that since coming to the U.S. from Russia, nothing has worked out for her employment, so she’s considering returning to what she knows best and will earn her beaucoup bucks: dancing.

While still living in Russia, Julia worked as a go-go dancer, something she admits she’s good at, which also earned her a lot of money.

Julia suggests working in a strip club, but Brandon objects

While Julia is considering working at a strip club to bring home the bacon, Brandon isn’t so excited about the idea of his wife gyrating in skimpy attire in front of crowds of men.

“That’s not an option,” Brandon tells his wife.

But in Julia’s mind, there are no other options.

“If I [am a] dancer, I can make double what Brandon [is making] right now,” Julia claims, but Brandon “doesn’t believe that for a second.”

Brandon admits to Julia that he doesn’t want her doing what many “proud guys” wouldn’t want their wives doing.

But Julia quickly retorts, “My ex-boyfriend would be fine about dancing.”

“Then go be with your ex-boyfriend,” Brandon tells his wife.

We’ll see how Julia’s return to a career in dancing plays out in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries

We’ll watch how Julia’s decision to return to dancing affects her and Brandon’s marriage. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, we know Julia has decided to return to her former career.

In June 2023, Julia uploaded a photo of herself clad in a gold and black dance uniform and, in the caption of her Instagram post, explained that Brandon wasn’t thrilled about her decision.

“I recently began to remember my past life so often that I decided to return to dancing again,” Julia wrote.

“But Brandon is against this kind of work for the summer. But I’ve already gone for an interview. And now we can’t find a compromise,” she added.

Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries airs Monday at 9/8c on TLC.