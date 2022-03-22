90 Day Diaries: Ellie Rose and Victor McLean are married

Victor and Ellie are officially man and wife. Pic credit: @ellroze/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alums Ellie Rose and Victor McLean are officially husband and wife.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance premiered this week, and at the end of the first episode, Ellie and Victor revealed their updated relationship status.

90 Day Diaries viewers watched Victor’s K-1 visa get approved, allowing him to travel to the United States to live with Ellie in her hometown of Seattle.

With just 90 days to wed, Ellie and Victor said they didn’t plan to put much emphasis on the details of their nuptials but instead just focused on getting married.

90 Day Fiance stars Ellie Rose and Victor McLean tied the knot

“I just want to make sure we get the commitment together, we get married. It don’t matter how or where,” Victor told Ellie, who agreed with the idea.

Once the credits started to roll at the end of the episode, Ellie and Victor surprised viewers with an update 90 days after filming began.

Video footage of Ellie and Victor on their wedding day played before Ellie told cameras, “We got married!”

“We’re doing great. We’re looking forward to going back to Providencia at some point… seeing what the future brings,” Ellie added.

90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Ellie and Victor during Season 3 of The Other Way. Ellie was ready to give up her life and her pizza shop in Seattle to move to Providencia to be with Victor.

Ellie is confident she and Victor will overcome financial obstacles

However, Hurricane Iota (a Category 5 storm) hit the small island, destroying 97% of Providencia, making it uninhabitable.

Although the couple was ecstatic for Victor to move into Ellie’s home with her, they were nervous about finances. While Victor had to wait up to nine months for his green card to be approved, Ellie was fully responsible for both of them financially.

As Ellie explained, her pizza shop, Central Pizza Seattle, took a hit at the height of the pandemic, costing her money.

Ellie didn’t let that dampen her spirits, though. During a confessional, Ellie told the cameras, “I have faith that things are gonna start to get better.”

“We’re together now, so I don’t know. Everything doesn’t feel as daunting because I’m just happy to have Victor here, and I want to progress our relationship,” she added.

Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.