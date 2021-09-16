90 Day Bares All viewers dragged Darcey and Stacey Silva after watching a preview of their segment

After seeing a clip of Darcey and Stacey on 90 Day Bares All, viewers roasted what they saw from them. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Bares All viewers were introduced to a preview clip of what’s to come when Darcey and Stacey SIlva make their appearance on the show. 90 Day Fiance fans are shook by what they saw and not in a good way.

The Silva twins will apparently be giving a performance showcasing their singing skills during their segment and it doesn’t seem to be music to viewers’ ears.

The Silva twins have mentioned before that they have gotten into rapping and singing and that it’s something they’re interested in pursuing.

90 Day Bares All viewers were appalled by the preview clip of Darcey and Stacey Silva

Darcey and Stacey will be giving a musical performance on 90 Day Bares All, but it will be with coarse voices that seem out of breath according to critics.

The video features the Silva twins on a very dark stage singing out of sync while host Shaun Robinson dances awkwardly in the background.

An onlooker pointed out, “I love how Shaun is pretending to like their singing.”

Another person who watched the cringy video said, “What did I just hear?? After a few glasses of wine I sound just like that (or better)?”

People who watched the clip commented in amazement. Pic credit: @mommysaysbdwrds/Instagram

The original clip was posted by another 90 Day Fiance fan page who said they were “SPEECHLESS” after watching the twins bomb on stage.

90 Day fan pages sparked wild conversations about the Silva twins on Bares All. Pic credit: @i.b.trash.talkin/Instagram

In that post, more viewers shared their opinions. A few people remarked that they both sound out of breath while others agreed that it was just plain awful.

One person made a point about embarrassment. They said, “I feel so embarrassed FOR them. Couldn’t imagine being that age and acting so ridiculous.”

Another critic thinks their exes got out lucky. They interjected, “I wonder if their ex-husbands, old bfs, kids, family all look at them and just die a little The exes are probably thinking they dodged the crazy trains for sure.”

Onlookers commented on the preview post. Pic credit: @i.b.trash.talkin/Instagram

Darcey Silva will confront her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester during 90 Day Bares All

The Silva twins’ musical performance is not the only cringy moment they will have on Bares All. Darcey will confront her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester about his claims to Georgi that she was dating him and Tom at the same time behind their backs.

Darcey has always thought Jesse was a liar and based on the trailer for the season it looks like plenty more will be said between the two.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.