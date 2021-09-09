90 Day Bares All spoiler: Why is Georgi missing from the cast reveal?

Georgi was missing from the cast reveal for 90 Day Bares All. Pic credit: TLC

One of the major people missing from the cast reveal for 90 Day Bares All was Georgi Rusev. Since Darcey Silva, Stacey Silva, and Florian Sukaj were featured in the trailer, viewers were left wondering why Georgi was left out.

This season of Darcey & Stacey has taken a deep dive into the many pitfalls of Darcey and Georgi’s relationship and they have broken up several times seemingly.

90 Day Bares All will catch up with the Silva twins and Florian after filming stopped for Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey and will take a deep dive into their lives currently. But if Georgi is an intricate part of Darcey’s life still, he should be present to detail their relationship.

It’s possible there was a scheduling conflict or something of a less sinister nature. It is also possible the Bares All filming landed during a time when Georgi and Darcey were not together.

Georgi Rusev’s absence from the 90 Day Bares All cast is alarming

In the trailer for Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All, Darcey, Stacey, and Florian were featured and Georgi was obviously missing.

The main subject that was touched on for them was Jesse’s accusation that Darcey was in a relationship with both him and Tom at the same time. There was no mention of Georgi at any point.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Could it be that Georgi’s presence would have made the tone and direction of Darcey’s interview too much like their bickering on Darcey & Stacey? Or did Georgi refuse to show up because he and Darcey were on one of their many breaks?

Either way, Georgi’s absence means something is up and will be divulged during Darcey, Stacey, and Florian’s time on Bares All.

Drama with Jesse was the highlight of the Silva twins’ time on 90 Day Bares All, with Georgi noticeably missing. Pic credit: TLC.

How will Darcey & Stacey wrap up this season?

On Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins are currently in Turkey undergoing a number of different plastic surgeries in an effort to get “snatched.”

Darcey left relationship turmoil with Georgi behind that will need to be addressed when the twins come back from Turkey.

Stacey and Florian are taking the preliminary steps towards having a baby together and they need to hear back from the doctor about Stacey’s bloodwork and a cyst on her ovary before they can do anything.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 12 on Discovery+.