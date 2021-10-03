Fun and serious topics were covered by some of the 90 Day Fiance alum on 90 Day Bares All. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson had conversations with viewers’ favorites Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Julia Trubkina, Caesar Mack, Yara Zaya, and Stephanie Matto.

What the stars have been up to was discussed, some fun moments of song and dance, and a lie detector test happened as well.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi gave updates

Angela revealed that she has not lost more weight but does want to have more surgery. She flashed her nether regions while talking about her loose skin.

She explained that she was on pain medication and had no sleep as an excuse for why she flashed everyone at the Happily Ever After? Tell All.

Shaun and Angela gave Michael a lie detector test where he passed every question except whether he looked at the stripper’s butt when he was with Angela at the strip club in Nigeria.

Angela said that they are just over a year into Michael’s visa process and that it could take up to 28 months for an answer.

Julia joined the stage and affirmed that she and Angela have become close friends and that she just came back from a month in Russia.

Julia and Angela played a game where a wheel was spun and whatever dance move it landed on they had to perform.

Angela flashed Shaun and the camera while she was talking about her body. Pic credit: TLC

Ceasar Mack got dating advice from Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina

Caesar said that while he doesn’t hate Jesse, he hates the way Jesse talks after Shaun brought up the fact that Jesse hung out with Caesar’s ex-fiance Maria.

Caesar said that he still has the edible panties from his time on Before the 90 Days and that he is no longer online dating.

Julia and Yara both gave him the advice to just be himself to attract a partner and not to give away so much money to women.

Caesar was interviewed and given advice in love from Yara and Julia. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Matto’s life was discussed and a big secret was shared

Stephanie shared that she has been celibate for two and a half years now and that she has never had a good sexual experience.

Shaun disclosed that Stephanie will be a cast member on the next season of The Single Life and an exclusive scene of Stephanie was shown.

Stephanie said that she has been taking more accountability about what went wrong with her relationship with her ex-girlfriend from Before the 90 Days Erika Owens and that she even made a song about her.

She performed the original song on the Bares All stage.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.