90 Day Bares All Season 2 premiere date, first trailer, cast and what to expect

Another season of 90 Day Bares All has been announced. Pic credit: Discovery+

Get ready for another season of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+ with host Shaun Robinson.

90 Day Bares All takes an in depth look at the cast and what they’ve been up to in the time since we last have seen them featured on other shows. And as Shaun is always so happy to remind us, because it’s on Discovery+ and not TLC, there’s a whole lot more that they can show us.

Just like last season, the 90 Day Fiance spinoff will be airing on Discovery+ and not TLC, so make sure you’ve got your logins ready.

What to expect from Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All

Based on the first sneak peek, it looks like we’ll be seeing a bit of drama and even getting some answers about what was going on during filming and after filming for many popular TLC stars.

The return of 90 Day Bares all promises “viewers can expect intimate conversations with couples, family members and production crew, plus special musical performances, dance-offs, polygraph tests and even a red-hot wrestling show.”

While many 90 Day Fiance viewers are likely going to groan about Angela and Michael’s return for this series, hopefully, we can find out more about his actual spousal visa and their current marital situation.

But who we’re most excited to see is Jorge Nava, who has been making some serious life changes in recent years. He lost quite a bit of weight in prison and once released, officially divorced Anfisa too. Now, he’s a first-time father with a new girlfriend… and we want to see that baby!

The rest of the 90 Day Bares All cast can be seen below.

90 Day Bares All cast and which show they were last featured on

Angela (Hazlehurst, Ga.) & Michael (Nigeria) – Happily Ever After? Season 6

Brittany (Palm Beach, Fla.) – The Single Life Season 1

Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) – The Family Chantel

Colt, Vanessa & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) – The Single Life

Darcey and Stacey (Middletown, Conn.) & Florian (Albania) – Darcey & Stacey

Elizabeth, Becky, Jen, Megan (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) – Happily Ever After? Season 6

Jesse (Netherlands) – Before the 90 Days Season 3

Jorge (Los Angeles, Calif.) – Happily Ever After? Season 3

Kenneth (St. Petersburg, Fla.) & Armando (Mexico) – The Other Way Season 3

Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) & Kelly (New York, N.Y.) – The Single Life

Russ (Oklahoma City, Okla.) & Paola (Colombia) – Happily Ever After? Season 4

Stephanie (Yonkers, N.Y.) – Before the 90 Days Season 4

Syngin (South Africa) – Happily Ever After? Season 5

Yara (Ukraine) – Happily Ever After? Season 6

Check out the first trailer below, featuring appearances by Jesse Meester, Angela Deem, Darcey and Stacey Silva and more. Plus, we even get a sneak peek of Paola Mayfield’s new wrestling persona, Paola Blaze, as she shows Shaun Robinson some of her signature moves.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 12 on Discovery+.