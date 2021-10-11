90 Day Bares All featured 90 Day fan favorites who dished on their personal lives since filming. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva, Stacey Silva, and Florian Sukaj were all interviewed by host Shaun Robinson on 90 Day Bares All and Jesse Meester was thrown into the mix to lay out his feelings towards them.

Before the 90 Days’ Courtney Reardanz also caught viewers up on her life and played a fun game about her strange Instagram DMs.

Some never-before-heard information was revealed and viewers even got to watch some unseen Pillow Talk clips.

Darcey Silva, Stacey Silva, and Florian Sukaj interacted with Jesse Meester after catching 90 Day Bares All viewers up on their lives

Darcey and Stacey talked to Shaun about the recent work they had done in Turkey and said that they don’t plan on having any other major surgeries.

Darcey confirmed that she and Georgi were broken up and said that she deserves more. Darcey was played footage of Tom Brooks talking badly about her on Pillow Talk with his sister but Darcey didn’t seem to mind.

Florian was brought out and said that he is considering getting veneers like Stacey did. Darcey and Stacey then played a game where they had to guess which 90 Day cast member their sister was describing.

Darcey clarified for the record that she has never cheated on someone in her whole life before they brought Jesse out virtually. They all wished each other the best and said there were no hard feelings.

Jesse did mention that Darcey reached out to his mom while she was still with Georgi, which Darcey denied. Jesse also said that he is in a relationship with Tim Malcolm’s ex Jeniffer Tarazona and that Tim actually told Jeniffer to look Jesse up.

Jesse had an awkward chat with the Silva twins and Florian. Pic credit: TLC

Cortney Reardanz made some shocking claims and played a ridiculous game

Courtney said that she is single and goes on four to five dates a day when she takes the time to do her hair and makeup.

She informed viewers that she is still doing foot fetish work and has gotten into giantess videos where she makes it look like she’s stomping the person who is paying her.

She called out Megan Potthast for saying that she makes $200 for foot pics and said she must be sending extra pics or bundling photos and videos at that price.

Cortney was shown previously unseen Pillow Talk footage of fellow cast members reacting wildly to her foot fetish scene from 90 Day Diaries.

She played a game where she slid down a slide into a pool where she then read different strange Instagram DMs that she has received.

The episode ended with an original singing performance from the Silva twins.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.