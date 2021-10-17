90 Day Bares All dove into games, riveting conversations, and honest opinions on the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

The latest episode of 90 Day Bares All focused on conversations with Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez, and Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio.

Funny games were also played that revealed some scandalous information, catch-up conversations were had, and honest opinions were given by some of the fan favorites of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa had interesting conversations before being joined by Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez on 90 Day Bares All

Kalani and Asuelu revealed that they get more frisky with each other after they’ve been drinking and that they had wild sexual times when they first met in Samoa.

Asuelu said he visited with his mom recently without Kalani and that his sister Tammy supported his mom and him and his siblings financially when he was growing up. Asuelu said that he gives his mom hundreds of dollars every month and Kalani added that Asuelu gave all the money in his bank account to his mom before moving to America which irritated Kalani. She also said that Asuelu’s mom gives a lot of that money to her church and spends it on bingo.

They played a game where Asuelu had to guess whether the item in front of him was a sex toy or an item you would find in the kitchen.

Kalani and Asuelu were then joined by Tim and Veronica who had previously shared their opinions on them on Pillow Talk.

Tim and Veronica think that Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage needs a lot of work but that Kalani seems a lot more assertive and vocal about what she wants.

Tim Malcolm talked about his feelings on Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona being together

Tim addressed his ex-girlfriend Jeniffer’s new relationship with Jesse and said they deserve each other. He says they share a lot of the same qualities of narcissism and materialism and that they make a good couple but it won’t last.

He also said Jesse needs to have deep pockets to afford to be with Jeniffer.

Tim was faced with Jesse’s statements on Bares All that Tim told Jeniffer to hit him up and that Tim has a fascination with him. Tim said that was absolutely false information.

Tim said his relationship with his girlfriend Linda is not as serious as it once was and that they’ve cooled off. Veronica said she is no longer with her boyfriend either.

Tim, Veronica, Kalani, and Asuelu played a game where they say the first word that comes into their head when they were shown a picture of one of their fellow cast members.

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio joined the conversation on Bares All

Tim revealed that he and Kenny have become close friends online before Tim and Veronica dropped off.

Armando and Kenny played a game where Shaun asked them to answer a question about each other at the same time which led to the admission that Armando hates Kenny’s driving and Kenny feels Armando overthinks things.

Kenny shared that his daughter Cassie who was featured on The Other Way is now pregnant and he prefers being called grampy.

Kalani and Asuelu and Kenny and Armando played a game to test their dad knowledge. Neither team did well but it led to some hilarious moments on stage.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.